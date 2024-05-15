Are fans destined to join the dark side or the light side? The only way to discover your destiny is by opening a pack of Star Wars™ OREO Cookies!

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the OREO brand, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced the release of Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookies. The two iterations of the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single colour creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force. Even better? A playful twist: fans won't know what side they're on until they open it!

The OREO brand is inviting fans to discover their destiny with new Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.) The Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs feature differing embossments of corresponding dark side and light side characters and include red or blue creme, respectively, infused with “kyber” (sugar) crystals, inspired by the crystals found in a LIGHTSABER™. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

"The tremendous fandom between Star Wars™ and the OREO brand has made this strategic partnership such a fun collaboration and we hope fanbases of both communities are just as excited about the launch of Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs as we are," said Colleen Bowker, Brand Manager, OREO Canada. "The OREO brand always strives to connect with our dedicated fans in new and unexpected ways through culturally relevant moments – making this partnership between two iconic properties such a natural fit."

When fans open their packs, and discover their destiny, they'll be greeted with either dark side or light side Star Wars™ OREO Cookies with red creme or blue creme, respectively, that's infused with "kyber" sugar crystals inspired by the crystals found in a LIGHTSABER™. On each cookie, fans will find embossments of corresponding dark side and light side characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul and a stormtrooper for the dark side pack, or Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia for the light side pack, with 10 characters each across the two varieties of the Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs — 20 characters total.

The Star Wars™ and OREO Cookie lore goes even deeper if you take a closer look at the packaging art. As an homage to the franchise, the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs feature original character artwork beautifully hand-painted by the legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, an iconic Star Wars™ poster artist since 1977.

The new Star Wars™ OREO Cookie will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting June 10. The packs will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For more information and updates on the Special Edition Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs, fans can go to OREO-STARWARS.com and follow OREO® on Instagram @OREO_Canada to be among the first to know about future brand news.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO® is the world's favourite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, visit www.snackworks.ca or follow OREO® on Instagram @OREO_Canada.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Mondelez International, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Katie Thomas, [email protected], 847-943-5678