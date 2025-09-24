TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada, it's time to glow up because SOUR PATCH KIDS® is bringing the highly anticipated Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups to a candy aisle near you. This bold gummy candy glows under blacklight, adding an experiential and multi-sensory twist to the brand's signature sour then sweet flavour profile. Turmeric extract powers the glow and the flavourless flecks ensure only the mouthwatering strawberry-watermelon flavour shines through. Now, that's mischievous!

"SOUR PATCH KIDS has a cheeky and mischievous personality which allows us to be creative and push the boundaries of candy innovation," said Alexa Horowitz, Brand Manager, Candy & Cough, Mondelēz Canada. "Glow Ups isn't just about the novelty – it's also about connecting with our core audience (Gen Z), to create engaging experiences that reflect current trends and resonate with their everchanging cravings. We can't wait for candy lovers in Canada to light up their lives – literally – with this glowing treat."

For candy lovers without a blacklight at home, SOUR PATCH KIDS® is keeping the fun accessible with an augmented reality Snapchat filter. Fans can scan the candy to see it glow as if under a blacklight and scan the packaging in selfie mode to watch the Glow Ups candy dance and glow on screen, making it a playful addition to any social media moment.

SOUR PATCH KIDS Glow Ups will be available for purchase at Canadian retailers nationwide starting late September.

For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS Glow Ups, follow us on Instagram @sourpatchkidsca to stay in the glow.

