This year, the program will deliver $400,000 in donations through hockey equipment grants of $200,000 from OREO and NHLPA Goals & Dreams, and an additional $100,000 each to The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and MLSE Foundation from OREO and the respective NHL teams

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, OREO and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced the second year of the 'OREO Stay Playful For All' program, which will deliver a total of $400,000 in donations to help make hockey more accessible to youth in Canada.

OREO Stay Playful For All (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

Quinn Hughes, Zach Hyman, William Nylander and Nick Suzuki, along with PWHL stars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin, will return as program ambassadors this year. OREO and the NHLPA are rallying Canadians to submit youth hockey organizations to be one of 14 recipients across the country to receive new hockey equipment grants from OREO and NHLPA Goals & Dreams valued at $10,000 or $25,000 (for a total of $200,000) to give more kids the opportunity to experience the joy of hockey. The program's player ambassadors will play an active role in encouraging the next generation of players to embrace the spirit of Canada's game and share their stories on what 'Stay Playful' means to them.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with NHLPA and NHLPA Goals & Dreams for the second year to help give more kids access to hockey," said Sonia Bongiorno, Canada Team Lead, Partnerships/Scale Activations, & Shopper Marketing, Mondelez Canada Inc. "At OREO, we know the importance of staying playful and this program invests in that spirit of play by bringing more kids into the beloved sport and supporting youth from local communities from coast to coast."

Expanding its impact in 2026, OREO will commit an additional $100,000 evenly distributed to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation and MLSE Foundation, which will be matched by the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The $200,000 in donations will be distributed to local youth hockey programs within communities that need it most.

Making an Impact with 'OREO Stay Playful For All'

In its inaugural year, through NHLPA Goals & Dreams, 'OREO Stay Playful For All' delivered $200,000 in much-needed hockey equipment grants to 14 minor hockey teams across the country that showed dedication to keeping the playful spirit of the sport alive.

Starting in 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world with the continued focus on giving children the opportunity to play hockey.

"The NHLPA is thrilled to continue our partnership with Mondelez Canada Inc. with the 'OREO Stay Playful For All' campaign," said Devin Smith, Senior Director, Marketing & Player Marketing. "Having Nick, Quinn, William and Zach, as well as Sarah and Marie-Philip, play such integral roles in this process of encouraging kids across Canada to stay playful is a perfect fit for the players and NHLPA Goals & Dreams."

How to Submit a Canadian Youth Hockey Organization

Until March 27, 2026, Canadians can submit youth hockey teams in their communities for a chance to receive new hockey equipment grants valued at $10,000 or $25,000. Grant recipients will be selected and announced in April 2026.

For more information and/or to submit a team, visit: www.oreoplayful.ca. The campaign video featuring the NHL and PWHL program ambassadors can be found here.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association:

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 27 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 45 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About Mondelēz International:

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com

