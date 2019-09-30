The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec unveils a new visual identity and a new advertising campaign

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As its 100th anniversary approaches, the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) is launching a brand new logo and boosting the profession's image with a promotional campaign. These two initiatives mark the change of culture that has occurred at the organization in the last few years.

"The profession has gone through some ups and downs in the last decade and the OIQ needed to improve the general public's perception of both the profession and its members. After overcoming the governance challenges and restoring stability, we are giving our visual identity a makeover and launching a promotional campaign for the profession to proudly highlight the beginning of the OIQ's next one hundred years," stated President Kathy Baig, Eng., FEC, MBA.

The new visual identity and the campaign are the result of collective efforts. Throughout the process, the OIQ worked with creators and consulted focus groups made up of members and people affiliated with the profession.

A logo that reflects a dynamic profession

Not many people have understood the meaning of the logo of the past thirty years and few engineers were able to relate to it. Given that we are now in the era of the digital transformation, it was absolutely necessary to give the logo a makeover. Simple, distinctive and timeless, the OIQ's new logo is meant to represent a thriving profession and highlight the professional title.

Being an engineer also means "making an impact on the world!"

Every day, thousands of women and men engineers make contributions that improve our environment. The advertising campaign, which was funded entirely by members through a special assessment, showcases the multiple facets of engineering. It also reveals how engineers innovate by using their expertise and working with other professionals to make an impact on the world.

100 years of engineering is worth celebrating

On February 14, 2020, the OIQ will blow out its one hundred candles. In the fall, it will invite all engineers to the Soirées reconnaissance events held in different regions in order to commemorate 100 years of Québec engineering. Among other things, these events will be an opportunity to spotlight various history-making engineering projects and celebrate the arrival of new engineers who will in turn shape the profession.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec will turn 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. The OIQ's aim is to be a unifying organization and a reference for professionalism and excellence in engineering. Its mission is to protect the public by acting to ensure that engineers serve society with professionalism and integrity, in compliance with the laws, regulations and standards that govern the profession and in the public interest. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

Discover the OIQ's new logo http://bit.ly/LogoING

See the advertising campaign http://bit.ly/contribuerafairelemonde

See the English version http://bit.ly/makinganimpactontheworld



SOURCE Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

For further information: Olivier Meunier, Public Affairs Coordinator, Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, Tel.: 514 845-6141, extension 3253

