The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance appoints new Senior Deputy Ombudsman

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) announced today the appointment of Marjolaine Cantin to the newly created role of Senior Deputy Ombudsman, effective immediately.

"This is great news for OLHI," said Glenn O'Farrell, CEO and Ombudsman, OLHI. "With this appointment, OLHI moves forward with certainty as it strives to consistently improve the quality and caliber of its service to the life and health insurance marketplace."

Marjolaine Cantin brings to this role highly regarded professional credentials and a very solid track record of management experience. Working with consumers, insurance companies and regulators at OLHI over the past few years, Marjolaine has demonstrated astute expertise, industrious diligence and premium ethical conduct.

In her new role, Marjolaine will report to Glenn O'Farrell, the recently appointed CEO and Ombudsman for OLHI. She will have overall responsibility and management of the OLHI complaints process consisting of assigning, managing and reviewing the work from the Complaints Analysts as well as reviewing the work of OLHI's subject matter experts.

"I am grateful for this recognition which really honours me as a professional. OLHI is an organization that invests unwavering commitment to its mission to provide free, impartial, independent and prompt resolution of consumer complaints related to Life & Health insurance. I look forward to continuing to contribute to OLHI's success with the support of our CEO and Ombudsman and the very talented and dedicated members of our team," said Marjolaine Cantin, newly appointed Senior Deputy Ombudsman, OLHI.

A lawyer with nearly 25 years experience in the life and health insurance industry, Marjolaine brings a wealth of insurance law expertise along with a deep understanding of alternative dispute resolution. She has served in various industry positions including, Senior Litigation Consultant, compliance management roles and also acquired extensive experience in travel insurance. Marjolaine studied law and graduated from Université Laval. In addition to being a member of the Quebec Bar she is also an accredited mediator with the Québec Bar and a certified Small Claims Mediator.

OLHI is a national, impartial and independent dispute resolution enterprise serving the life, health and employee benefits insurance marketplace. OLHI services are available free of charge to consumers across Canada.

Following its Annual General Meeting on September 19th, 2019, OLHI released its 2019 Annual Report, outlining a comprehensive overview of all the achievements, statistics and case studies from the past year. The reports can be downloaded at www.olhi.ca/news-publications/annual-report/ and www.oapcanada.ca/nouvelles-et-publications/comptes-rendus-annuels/.

About the OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is Canada's only independent complaint resolution service for consumers of Canadian life and health insurance. Canadians trust us to review their insurance complaints about life, disability, employee health benefits, travel, and insurance investment products such as annuities and segregated funds. OLHI's free bilingual services are available to any consumer whose insurance company is an OLHI member – and, currently, 99% of Canadian life and health insurers are. OLHI also offers general information online about life and health insurance. To ensure impartiality, OLHI's operations are overseen by the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). For more information, visit www.olhi.ca.

SOURCE OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

For further information: Media contact: Jerry Grymek, 416-440-2500, ext 301, jerry@lma.ca, Interviews are available upon request.