Overview

The Old Port Skating Rink opens December 10, 2022

Kick off for the newly reformulated winter program with DJ events, outdoor shows, and family-friendly activities for all audiences

with DJ events, outdoor shows, and family-friendly activities for all audiences Equipment rentals available , including skates, helmets, skating aids for kids, and padlocks. Free locker space available.

, including skates, helmets, skating aids for kids, and padlocks. Free locker space available. Season passes and day passes on sale now at www.oldportskatingrink.com

at www.oldportskatingrink.com Up to 25% off when buying a season pass during our presale ending December 9

when buying a season pass during our presale ending Press kit

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The grand opening of the Old Port Skating Rink will kick off this year's festive winter programming. Running from December 10, 2022, to March 5, 2023, this season's program will feature Montréal's own signature winter wonderland experience with a refrigerated rink at the foot of the observation wheel with outstanding ice quality and breathtaking views — to enjoy with friends and family, or one-on-one under the winter skies.

It all begins December 10 with a fiery and fantastic opening night! Everyone is invited to kick off the season with us and join us for a spectacular first spin on the ice!

What's in Store on December 10:

A daytime outdoor screening of the classic, heartwarming holiday film La guerre des tuques (original Québec version of The Dog Who Stopped the War ) presented by Télé-Québec to mark the 40th anniversary of its beloved annual holiday programming, Ciné-Cadeau. Animation, make-up artists, mascots and prizes to be won will enhance the outdoor screening.

(original Québec version of ) presented by Télé-Québec to mark the 40th anniversary of its beloved annual holiday programming, Ciné-Cadeau. Animation, make-up artists, mascots and prizes to be won will enhance the outdoor screening. At 8pm at the Bonsecours Pavilion, a musical and visual spectacular complete with flames, special effects, special surprises and heartwarming excitement!

at the Bonsecours Pavilion, a musical and visual spectacular complete with flames, special effects, special surprises and heartwarming excitement! Special winter décors and hosted activities to help visitors kick off the winter season festively and memorably.

Season passes and tickets for the skating rink are on sale now at www.oldportskatingrink.com. The rink will be open from 10AM to 9PM on Monday to Wednesday and 10AM to 10PM on Thursday to Sunday.

Music, Dancing, Skating, and Stellar Sights and Sounds

The Old Port is famous for its summertime thrills, but its winter wonderland will be nothing short of sensational! Every Friday night will feature the "DJ on Ice" series with big names from Montréal's electronic music scene, including DJs tchrts, Steph Belfort, Luis B., Milton Clark, and Lady Oracle, and during this year's edition of Igloofest (January 19 to February 11), our "DJ on Ice" events will welcome visual and musical artist Roman Zavada.

Our festive "Live-Show Saturdays" will feature musical performances from artists Marc Angers, Les Fils du Diable, Mamselle Ruiz, Carlos Martinez, and Urbeat where audiences will move and groove to the sounds of Latin, world and electro lounge!

Young audiences will be the centre of attention on "Family Sundays," which will feature a variety of fun-filled activities throughout the season such as broomball, ice sculpting, and face painting.

The winter program will also feature other special daytime and nighttime events like the ever-popular visit with Santa, as well as outdoor karaoke, ice skating shows, not to mention a special retro music spectacular!

Visitors will also find everything they need for a perfect outdoor outing, such as heated spaces to grab a snack and rest up. Bonsecours Pavilion will also be all dressed up in seasonal décor and serving up warm beverages to visitors taking a break to socialize and enjoy the gorgeous views. La Grande roue observation wheel's bistro will welcome visitors for lunch and dinner alongside some seasonal magic including a giant Christmas tree.

View the Old Port winter program in full detail here.

No skates? No problem!

Our friends at Patin Patin will be on site all season with skate, helmet, and padlock rentals. They'll even sharpen skates to help everyone enjoy the ice to the fullest. Skating aids are also available to give for the little ones a chance to enjoy the ice like the rest of us. Locker spaces are also available so visitors can free up their hands and enjoy a carefree rink experience.

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. Home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, the Old Port also offers visitors opportunities to explore and enjoy science. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, welcoming more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Sleeman, TELUS, and Rythme 105.7 FM. www.oldportofmontreal.com

Press kit

Click here

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal Corporation

For further information: Kaven Gauthier, Public Relations Manager, Old Port of Montréal Corporation, Cell: 514 838-4593, [email protected]