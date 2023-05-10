The Old Port of Montréal Unveils its 2023 Summer Program with over 70 Activities and Events to Follow its Phenomenal 2022 Season

MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - After an outstanding 2022 summer season that welcomed over 4 million visitors, the Old Port of Montréal is thrilled to release the details of its 2023 summer programming. Featuring more than 70 activities and events, summertime at the Old Port is ready to offer visitors all sorts of unforgettable ways to celebrate the sunny season. In Montreal's Old Port, no need to go far for a great getaway!

"We are delighted to offer visitors so many events and experiences this summer in keeping with the authentic, multicultural approach that defines the Old Port. The season should prove memorable for all those looking to have fun and enjoy new experiences." - Benoît Renaud, Director, Old Port of Montréal

"The Old Port of Montréal's summer program is a major attraction for our city. Its rich and diverse programming brightly showcases the creativity and engagement of the Old Port's team in creating unique recreational events and activities that not only attract and engage tourists from all around the world but delight local visitors too." - Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

Exciting New Events for a Brand-New Season

The Old Port of Montréal's 2023 summer season will feature many new events, including the return of the immersive Space Explorers: INFINITY experience presented by Studio PHI and Felix & Paul Studios, with entirely new content captured directly from space. Under its Big Top, Cirque du Soleil presents the world premiere of its all-new show, ECHO, a spectacular performance combining poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics, and technology that explores the delicate balance between people and animals. At the Montréal Science Centre, a new feature exhibition, Hockey: Faster Than Ever, explores all the history and science behind this great game with over thirty interactive activities for visitors to try. What's more this year, the ever-popular Grand PoutineFest event will feature a new zone showcasing local Québec beers and microbreweries, offering guests a chance to pair their delicious poutines with artisanal brews just waiting to be discovered and savoured.

Rich and Delicious Multicultural Festivals

The Old Port of Montréal celebrates culture in all sorts of ways, starting with Holi, an ode to India's ever-famous Festival of Colours, featuring a mix of music and its infamous splashes of colour, as well as a special ceremony and celebration of Indigenous heritage and traditions on June 21 to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. Then the cuisine of the Antilles takes the stage during A Taste of the Caribbean followed by the delightfully delicious Montréal Streetfood Festival that showcases the best culinary traditions, this year with a special focus on Asian cuisine. The jubilant PoutineFest will sound the call and rally innumerable food trucks to the Old Port and open the way for a special edition of Les Premiers Vendredis, creating the city's biggest and brightest pop-up terrace filled with food and drink. Next, the Orientalys festival, serving up a cultural blend of East and West, followed by the AfroMonde Festival, a lively multifaceted event celebrating the rich diversity of dance, music, and arts of Afrodescendent communities. And finally, Taco Fest, a three-day celebration of Mexican cuisine and culture that is sure to tickle everyone's tastebuds.

Iconic Montréal Activities

The Old Port is home to some of the city's most exhilarating activities, from taking in sky-high views of the city from the top of the Grande Roue de Montréal observation wheel to daring zipline flights high above the crowds at MTL Zipline. It is also the place for the ultimate in relaxation with Bota Bota, spa-sur-l'eau, a floating spa like no other, and classic cruises aboard the Bateau-Mouche to enjoy equally stunning natural and urban panoramas. Those looking for exciting adventures can also enjoy aerial obstacle courses and climbing walls at Voiles en Voiles or hunt new treasures deep inside a new maze every week at SOS Labyrinthe.

Classic Old Port Favourites

All the classic Old Port attractions are back again too, such as roaming the promenade and the quays with families and friends on multi-seat quadricyles reminiscent of European cities. Those looking for kicks can get their fill of thrills and chills with Saute-Moutons Jet Boating and ride some of North America's most impressive rapids. There are also environmentally friendly tours of the Old Port's basins and the Lachine Canal aboard the electric boats at Le Petit Navire, and pleasant leisure cruises on the waters of Bonsecours Basin aboard a rented pedal boat where visitors can sit back and take in the sumptuous views of the city skyline.

Summer Fun of the Old Port's Urban Beach

Yoga aficionados can breathe in the serenity of the St. Lawrence with yoga classes offered directly on peaceful Clock Tower Beach. At night, visitors can watch the skies light up during the city's firework evenings alongside DJ events designed to set the night on fire. Satisfying and electrifying, countless opportunities to make this summer unforgettable.

Sustainable Transportation Options

The Old Port encourages local visitors and tourists alike to opt for public transit or active means of transportation when planning their visit to the site. A number of bus lines and metro stations connect the city with the Old Port and Old Montréal and connect visitors to all their activities and events. There are also river shuttles for those coming from off the island, an ingenious and enjoyable way to reach the site with a bike, on skates, or on one's own two feet… with absolutely stunning views along the way. New routes are being added this year, allowing even more visitors to discover how easy it is to opt for sustainable transportation and help reduce the carbon footprint of their leisure activities.

A Place to Reset and Unwind

Besides its exceptional summer program, the Old Port of Montréal is also a fantastic place to stroll around and simply enjoy the sights. Driven by social responsibility and its commitment to the environment, the Old Port and its entire team are proud of their efforts geared towards offering visitors a warm, inviting, and environmentally friendly site. They can't wait to welcome everyone and show them how easy it is to enjoy the site and make lasting memories, all under the banner of this year's theme: "Now that's summer!"

View the complete summer program: https://www.oldportofmontreal.com/activities

Media Kit: Link

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has been home to a variety of interactive cultural and leisure activities for over 25 years, including countless opportunities to discover science at Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in Canada. Located along the St. Lawrence River on a 2.5 km stretch of land, the Old Port of Montréal is Québec's most visited tourist site and welcomes more than six million visitors each year. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Sleeman, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, The Beat 92.5, 96.9 CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

www.oldportofmontreal.com

SOURCE Old Port of Montréal Corporation

For further information: Vincent Despins, Cell: 514-655-2424, [email protected]