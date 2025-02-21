The OhmX RAMP UP Grant Awarded to 15 Laboratories to Advance Genomic Research

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nabsys 2.0, LLC (Nabsys) and Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) have revealed the awardees of their OhmX Rapid Application to Market Penetration User Partnership, or OhmX RAMP UP, Grant Program. The program is focused on making structural variation detection more accessible to human genomics researchers by providing Nabsys' OhmX platform on consignment to selected labs.

Fifteen (15) RAMP UP grants were awarded in total, with participants currently progressing through various stages of the consignment agreement process. Upon completion, participants will use the OhmX platform to analyze structural variants (SVs) for various applications, including rare disease, cancer, and cell and gene therapy. Some specific applications include the analysis of repeat expansions, orthogonal confirmation of long-read sequencing calls, determining detection sensitivity for rare SVs, and enhanced cytogenetic profiling.

"I look forward to establishing electronic genome mapping as a core service for the Boston Children's Hospital research community. The technology seems promising for high-resolution analysis of structural variants" said Dr. Catherine Brownstein, a RAMP UP recipient at Boston Children's Hospital and Director of the Genomics Core.

The institutions participating in the program include:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (Dr. Miriam Bornhorst )

(Dr. ) Be Biopharma (Dr. Huei-Mei Chen )

) Boston Children's Hospital (Dr. Catherine Brownstein )

) Brigham and Women's Hospital (Dr. Phillip Michaels )

and Women's Hospital (Dr. ) Drexel University (Dr. Ming Xiao )

(Dr. ) Labcorp (Dr. Adam C. Smith )

) Seattle Children's Hospital (Dr. Cate Paschal and Dr. Anica Wandler )

) Stanford University (Dr. Alexander E. Urban )

(Dr. ) Texas A&M University (Dr. Kenneth S. Ramos )

(Dr. ) The Jackson Laboratory (Dr. Mark Adams , Dr. Charles Lee , Dr. Feyza Yilmaz )

, Dr. , Dr. ) The Translational and Advanced Medicine Center (Dr. Kevin P. Clancy )

) University of Florida (Dr. Eric Wang )

(Dr. ) Yale University (Dr. Ryan B. Jensen )

"Collaborations through the OhmX RAMP UP Grant Program represent our commitment to advancing genomic research by empowering the world's leading institutions with cutting-edge technology," said Craig Kerkove, President & CEO, HTA. "We are proud to support the groundbreaking work of these researchers, who are at the forefront of understanding and addressing the complexities of genetic diseases and cancer."

"In awarding OhmX instruments to these prestigious laboratories, we have made a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to genomic tools," noted Nabsys CEO, Dr. Barrett Bready. "This collaboration between Nabsys and HTA exemplifies our shared vision of powering innovation to drive transformative advancements in genomics and healthcare."

OhmX's electronic nanochannel-based platform allows researchers to conduct targeted and whole-genome structural-variant analysis, leading to a better understanding of disease mechanisms, gene disruption, and complex genomic regions. This improved understanding empowers precision medicine with the potential to create more effective and personalized treatments, while also overcoming the cost and complexity barriers that are typically associated with SV analysis.

About Nabsys 2.0, LLC

The Nabsys 2.0, LLC ("Nabsys") mission is to advance the understanding of disease, increase diagnostic yield, and improve patient outcomes by enabling routine, accurate, cost-effective analysis of genomic structural variation. Located in Providence, RI, Nabsys employs a growing interdisciplinary group of dedicated scientists, engineers, and other professionals committed to the advancement of genomic analysis. For more information, visit https://www.nabsys.com.

About Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech America, Inc. (HTA) is a privately-owned global affiliate company that operates within the Hitachi Group companies. HTA sells and services semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instrumentation, scientific instruments, and bio-related products, as well as industrial equipment, and electronic and industrial materials. HTA is dedicated to successful and profitable collaboration with leading companies worldwide, with a direction towards providing customers with superior quality products and services at fair and competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/us/en.

