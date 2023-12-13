OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - This year at the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson (OTO), we are celebrating our 15th anniversary. Since we began operations in 2008, our mission has been to help Canadians who are having service issues with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). We do this by examining complaints and by increasing awareness of their rights, namely under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Although the OTO is very small compared to the CRA, we have accomplished an impressive scale of work for our size.

Under the guidance of the current Ombudsperson, François Boileau, as well as his predecessors, Paul Dubé and Sherra Profit, we have been there for more than 28,000 Canadians who came to us for help when the CRA's service did not meet their expectations. We have also systematically induced positive change by making 113 recommendations to the Minister of National Revenue about ways the CRA can improve its service and its accountability to Canadians.

All of our work is informed by the experiences of real people facing issues with real consequences. By analyzing the complaints we receive, meeting with organizations that serve vulnerable populations, and participating in outreach activities across Canada, we have been able to gather information about the issues Canadians are experiencing with the CRA. If needed, we can look deeper into an issue by carrying out a systemic examination. These examinations have involved a wide range of topics, most recently the fairness of the audit process for charities.

We are proud of how we have served Canadians over the years, and it is clear that the OTO is needed now more than ever. Over the past few months, our Office has been consistently receiving an increased number of calls and complaints. More and more Canadians are putting their trust in us to help resolve their service issues with the CRA, and we are committed to using our 15 years of experience to help each and every one.

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

Follow Us

Follow us on Twitter: @OTO_Canada

Like us on Facebook: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson

Follow us on LinkedIn

Subscribe to our electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feed to your feed reader

Visit our website

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

For further information: Media Relations: Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson / Government of Canada, [email protected]