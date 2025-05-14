OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - I would like to congratulate the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, on his added responsibilities in Cabinet.

I look forward to working with Mr. Champagne to improve services at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The CRA has the dual responsibility of administering tax legislation and distributing benefit payments to those who need them most. I trust that he will give both aspects of this role the attention they require.

Mr. Champagne brings a wealth of experience. He has held a variety of ministerial portfolios, from Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to Minister of Foreign Affairs to Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. I am sure that his variety of expertise will be an important asset in his dual role as Minister of Finance and National Revenue .

As well, I would like to extend my congratulations to the Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions). He brings an interesting perspective acquired through his active engagement with numerous parliamentary committees, notably the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities. I am therefore confident he will be proactive in making sure the CRA pursue its dual role, especially for the most vulnerable among us.

I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the Honourable Élisabeth Brière. Although I was her special advisor for only a short period of time, it was a pleasure working with her to improve the CRA's services.

During her time as Minister, our Office released two systemic examination reports—Timing Is Everything, about how the CRA administers the Canada child benefit, and Unintended Consequences, about the CRA's administration of the bare trust filing requirements. Between these two reports, we made a total of 16 recommendations. I was pleased to see that she provided thoughtful responses for how the CRA could improve the areas we identified. I wish her the best in her work as a member of Parliament for Sherbrooke.

I am looking forward to working with both the Minister and the Secretary of State in implementing the aforementioned recommendations made in our last two systemic reports.

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of Finance and National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

