OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC) is pleased to announce the registration of its first members, Lactalis Canada as the first Supplier member, and Empire Company Limited as the first Retailer member. This marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the Canada Grocery Code.

Both companies have been active participants in the collaborative development of the Code, alongside a broad cross-section of industry stakeholders, and wished to show their early support for the Code as the final governance documents are being completed.

Karen Proud, President and Adjudicator of the OGSCC formally introduced the new members, stating "We are delighted to welcome Lactalis Canada and Empire Company Limited as the inaugural registrants to the OGSCC. Their support reflects the continued commitment of major players across the grocery sector to a fair and transparent supply chain."

The Grocery Code only applies to companies that are members of the OGSCC. While the five major grocers in Canada endorsed the principles of the Code in 2024, they must formally join for it to apply.

"We are pleased to see the first of the grocers, Empire Company Limited, register now and expect others to follow once the dispute resolution mechanism and other final governance documents are complete—if not earlier—and certainly before full implementation begins on January 1, 2026," said Ms. Proud.

While formal recruitment efforts are expected to begin in Fall 2025, the OGSCC welcomes members to register now and is encouraged by the early engagement from across the sector.

For more information about the Canada Grocery Code and how to become a member, please visit https://canadacode.org/membership/

This project is funded through the Regional Collaborative Partnerships Program under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, an agreement between federal, provincial and territorial governments.

