The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada launches a new mediation service

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada is launching its new mediation service today.

The Office of the Commissioner will now be able to offer complainants and federal institutions the opportunity to participate in a voluntary and confidential process during which a mediator will help them find a mutually acceptable solution to the issues raised in the complaint.

If mediation does not result in an agreement between the parties, the complaint will continue through the Office of the Commissioner's investigation process.

For the time being, this new service will be offered in selected cases according to established criteria. However, in the coming months, the Office of the Commissioner will be able to offer mediation to more complainants and federal institutions.

"I'm very happy to now be able to offer this new service, which will help complainants and federal institutions reach a mutually satisfactory resolution and resolve complaints more quickly."

Raymond Théberge, Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada

