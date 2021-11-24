The Nourish Network releases Annual Trend Report for Food, Beverage, and Agriculture for 2022

"This is our sixth annual Trend Report, and we are focused on looking into the future," says Jo-Ann McArthur, president of Nourish Food Marketing. "The future is coming faster than you know; it's transparent, it's green, and will need to fulfill the unique needs and perspectives of competing generations."

"While agriculture is as resilient as any sector in the Canadian economy, the past 18 months have thrown an array of new challenges at farmers and those that serve the industry," says Len Kahn, president of Kahntact. "We're excited to dive into some of these factors and examine trends we think will influence the health of the ag economy for the next year and beyond."

The 2022 Report dives into 11 key trends that will shape the Food, Beverage, and Agriculture landscapes in 2021 and beyond. The trends are:

Talkin' 'Bout My Generation: Boomers and Seniors Are Coming On Strong

Let's Make This Clear: Using Purpose Transparency to Gain Consumer Trust

Plant-Based 3.0: A Divide Between Better For You and Better For the Planet, Real Food, and Science

Remapping the Paths to Purchase: An Updated Shopper Journey for Post-COVID Grocery Behaviours

Blurring the Lines: Foodservice Models Get Increasingly Hybridized

Cultivating Your Inner Garden: Eating for Gut Health Goes Mainstream

Save & Splurge: The High-Low Fashion Trend Comes to Food

Bonus Trend — What's Good for Me is Good for Fido: The Humanization of our Pets

Farms On the Edge of Uncertainty: A Perfect Financial Storm Could Capsize the Canadian Agriculture Economy

The Emergence of the Modern Farmer: Doing Away with Stereotypes and an Increased Focus on Mental Health

Urgently Hiring: The Farm Labour Gap Approaches Critical Levels

The 2022 Nourish Trend Report is online now. To read the full report, click here .

