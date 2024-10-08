Nourish Food Marketing's 2024 Halal Shopper Study Shows Increased Demand for Halal Products in Broadened Grocery Categories and Continued Online Grocery Growth

New Findings Highlight Shifts in Halal Consumer Behaviour, with Key Insights to Be Explored in the "Decoding Halal: From Basics to Business Strategies" Free Webinar on October 22, 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Nourish Food Marketing , Canada's leading full-service agency specializing in food, beverage, and agriculture, has released the findings of its 2024 Halal Shopper Study. This is the eighth edition of Nourish's seminal halal survey. The study, which surveyed over 1,000 respondents across Canada, provides valuable insights into the habits and preferences of the Canadian halal grocery shopper—Muslim individuals and families who regularly purchase halal food.

This year's results shed light on key shifts in consumer preferences and behaviours, particularly a growing interest in halal products outside of the meat category, increased reliance on online grocery shopping, and a demand for greater product variety across categories such as baked goods, beverages, and candy.

"This year's Halal Shopper Study highlights an expanding opportunity for brands to offer a wider range of halal-certified products," says Salima Jivraj, Head of Multicultural Marketing and Account Director at Nourish Food Marketing. "With more halal shoppers seeking convenience through online platforms and a broader selection of products, it is essential for brands and retailers to evolve to meet these demands."

Key Findings:

Diverse Product Needs: While halal meat remains a priority, there is a growing demand for other halal-certified products, including candy, baked goods, and beverages. These categories are significantly underserved, presenting an opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to expand their offerings.

Growing Use of Online Grocery and Demand for Convenient Access: Halal consumers increasingly turn to online grocery shopping, drawn by its convenience and wider product selection. As more halal shoppers move away from urban centers, accessing halal products in-store has become harder, creating a key opportunity for brands to expand online and reach underserved areas.

Facebook: The New Halal Marketplace: Another key insight is how halal shoppers discover new products, with Facebook emerging as the leading platform for sharing recommendations and reviews within the community.

"The halal market continues to grow and evolve, with consumers seeking more choice and convenience in their shopping experience," says Jo-Ann McArthur, President of Nourish Food Marketing. "Brands that recognize this shift and offer a wider selection of halal-certified products across various categories will be well-positioned to capture this expanding market."

The 2024 Halal Shopper Study serves as a critical tool for brands and retailers looking to understand the needs of Canada's Muslim consumers. It provides insights into regional preferences, trusted certification bodies, and the growing influence of digital platforms in the halal shopping journey.

Ready to learn more? Join us on Tuesday, October 22nd, at 12 PM ET for an insightful free webinar, "Decoding Halal: From Basics to Business Strategies," where we'll delve into the full findings of the 2024 Halal Shopper Study and explore its business implications. Register here .

