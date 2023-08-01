PORT-CARTIER, QC, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada is proud to announce that its parent company, ArcelorMittal, has won the 11th annual Altair Enlighten Award in the Sustainable Process category, and that the use of pyrolytic oil as a replacement for heavy fuel oil in Port-Cartier was one of the two featured projects. The construction of an industrial scale demonstration facility at ArcelorMittal's steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, was also highlighted by the award. This facility will convert waste wood into sustainable bioenergy.

Presented in association with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Altair Enlighten Awards recognise cutting-edge technological advancements that minimise energy consumption and carbon emissions.

"The substitution of heavy fuel oil with locally produced pyrolytic oil represents considerable progress towards the production of carbon neutral pellets, which will be essential for steelmakers to reduce their own emissions. We are delighted to see our efforts to decarbonise the raw material we supply to steelmakers being recognised by the North American automotive industry," said Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

The ArcelorMittal plant in Port-Cartier is the first pellet plant in the world to use pyrolytic oil on an ongoing basis. Replacing part of the heavy fuel oil consumed in the plant with pyrolytic oil is the first step of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada's energy transition, which plans for further GHG reductions from bunker fuel substitution with bioenergy and other green technologies. The potential reductions are expected to represent approximately 200 KT of GHG emissions when all bunker fuel will have been removed from the process.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions globally by 25% by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, a world's leading steel and mining company and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Québec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

