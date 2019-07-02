The NORR Group of Companies Appoints Brian Gerstmar as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors for the NORR group of companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Gerstmar as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Gerstmar succeeds Victor Smith, who is stepping down as CEO after 15 years in this position.

NORR is an award-winning global architectural, engineering, interior design and planning practice, employing more than 750 professionals in offices throughout Canada, the US, UK and UAE.

Mr. Gerstmar has been an integral part of the business for over 30 years, taking on more responsibility with each new position. He started his career at NORR in 1986 and remained with the practice until 2006, at which time he established Cion (now Cion Coulter), a sister company specializing in consulting services for property managers and building owners. In 2008, he was promoted back to NORR as Vice President of Operations for its Eastern Canada offices, followed by five years of service as President of its US division. Most recently in 2017, he was appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer for all NORR divisions.

"Our companies, clients and partners have benefitted from Brian's leadership in shaping and growing a culture of great design and unparalleled service across our 14 market sectors in North America and across the world," said Mr. Smith. "With his great strategic sense and strong command of technology, he is the right person to lead our group of companies through a time of significant change in the A&E industry."

"Our brand is strong and our future is bright," said Mr. Gerstmar. "Recently, we have spent considerable time re-envisioning our business development approach, developing our centers of excellence and strategizing on how we can maximize the potential of our diversified practice, both in terms of services and market sectors. Now I want to share these ideas with our clients so that they can realize the true potential of selecting NORR as their business partner."

The NORR group of companies has also appointed three new members to its Board of Directors: Bruce McKenzie, Vice President (Calgary), Peter Dubin, Vice President (Chicago) and Jonathan Hughes, Executive Vice President (Eastern Canada). "We are fortunate to have so many strong leaders from across the company who are working together to contribute to the success of NORR and its clients today, and for many years to come," noted Mr. Gerstmar.

NORR's latest signature projects include: The New Toronto Courthouse (Toronto, ON, Canada) bringing the first Renzo Piano designed building to Canada; West Village Towers (Calgary, AB, Canada), the proposed tallest residential tower in Calgary's Beltline district; Brodick Ferry Terminal (Isle of Arran, North Ayrshire, Scotland), a new terminal building for one of Scotland's busiest ferry routes; CSC Global Headquarters (Wilmington, DE, US), a multi-year, multi-phased environmentally sustainable campus and; Ciel Tower (Dubai, UAE), which will be the tallest hotel tower in the world with both hotel and serviced apartments.

About NORR

NORR is an employee-owned consulting practice that has set the standard for timeless designs around the world. With offices in Canada, the US, UK and UAE, the firm employs more than 750 professionals in fourteen diverse market sectors. Founded in 1938, NORR offers the stability of a rich history, the versatility of integrated global teams and the power of a proven, award-winning portfolio of work. As architects, engineers, interior designers and planners, NORR's integrated thinking drives inspired design and exceptional projects for their clients.

For more information:

Visit our website at www.norr.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn.at https://www.linkedin.com/company/norr

SOURCE NORR

For further information: globalmarketing@norr.com