Board Appointment at Global Architecture and Engineering Firm NORR

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Brian Gerstmar, President and Chief Executive Officer of NORR, a global architecture and engineering firm, announced the appointment of John Baird, Managing Director, UK to The NORR Group of Companies Board of Directors.

"John's appointment strengthens our global leadership and opens new avenues for cross-regional innovation and excellence," said Gerstmar. "With more than 25 years in the industry, he has successfully guided our UK practice over challenging hurdles—including Brexit and the pandemic—while elevating our team's performance and helping clients navigate complexity in the built environment. His leadership brings valuable perspective to North America as we align our global best practices with local needs—particularly in sustainable and low-carbon design."

"What excites me about this appointment is the strong alignment of vision and values across our clients, project teams and the firm," said Baird. "As an employee-owned firm, we share a deep commitment to holistic design thinking and making long-term positive impact within the built environment. We're now in a space where people, AI and digital design technologies coexist enhancing global collaboration among our designers, clients and project stakeholders. I am looking forward to providing insights and meaningful contributions to this evolving dialogue on a broader scale."

The NORR UK practice has been a part of The NORR Group of Companies since 2010, adding character, scale and depth to the firm—ranging from heritage building refurbishments to new Passivhaus/Passive House designs. Under John's leadership, the team has successfully delivered a diverse range of projects—from distilleries and spaceports to complex healthcare facilities, net-zero carbon educational environments, and low-carbon energy generation centers.

John's continued role as Managing Director in the UK ensures NORR retains strong leadership while expanding the reach of his insights to accelerate progress in both project performance and corporate social responsibility.

The NORR Group of Companies Board of Directors (As at June 5, 2025)

Peter Dubin - Chair & Vice President, Restaurants

John Baird - Managing Director, UK

Brian Gerstmar - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Hughes - Chief Operating Officer

Anthony Ricciuti - Executive Vice President, Retail

Victor Smith - Director

Colin Soule - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Jacqui Souter - Vice President, Human Resources

Rachel Turner-Lauck - Vice President, Operations

About NORR

NORR is an employee-owned, fully integrated A&E firm. Our professional team of 750 architects, engineers, planners and interior designers collaborate across 12 market sectors in Canada, the US, UK and UAE. Founded in 1938, we are integrators of design, technology and people, creating strategies and solutions to achieve common sustainable development goals.

For more information:

Visit our website

Connect with us on LinkedIn

SOURCE NORR

Media Contact: Melanie Kurzuk, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]