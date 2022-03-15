Mr. Simons believes this is the right time to make these changes. After having successfully become digital, the company is in an excellent financial position, carrying out its growth plan and relying on its automated fulfillment centre to give it the agility necessary from an operational standpoint.

"We have always made decisions that put the best interests of the company first and today's announcement perfectly aligns with that philosophy. Bernard wonderfully embodies the values of service that we are known for. Thanks to our employees' commitment and the loyalty of our customers, Simons possesses all the attributes and talent necessary to continue its development and carry out its strategic vision," says Peter Simons.

An inspiring leader and accomplished manager who understands all aspects of the company, Bernard Leblanc is the ideal candidate to hold this important position. Until today, he was the executive vice-president and head of corporate operations. He will have the mandate to pursue the brand's development in store and online, as well as continue to reflect on the future of retail.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the Simons family. I begin this mandate with a responsibility and duty to look after the posterity of Canada's oldest private family business, and to preserve the legacy left by five generations. This change is made with the desire to preserve the unique formula that has built our reputation for over 180 years," adds Bernard Leblanc, president and chief executive officer of Simons.

In the right place at the right time

For years now, Peter Simons has surrounded himself with the best talent and has been preparing the next generation. He wants to continue to share his knowledge and serve the company in a different yet equally important role, where his expertise and skills will shine. Mr. Simons wishes to concentrate on developing the fashion assortment and reach of the brand. He will work together with the buying team to evolve Simons' entire offering and influence buying decisions while also being on the lookout for emerging trends to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

With the profound changes that retail has undergone in recent years, the role of chief merchant is more important than ever. Simons must continue to be a special place where customer service is extraordinary, where a spotlight shines on Canadian talent, and where leading designers, emerging labels, and exclusive Simons creations coexist in the retailer's unique zones.

The Simons family will remain fully involved

While placing their full and complete trust in Mr. Leblanc, the Simons family will continue to play an active role in the direction of the company. As controlling shareholders, Peter and Richard will still sit on the family council and advisory board, governing bodies that they created, in addition to remaining the guardians of family values.

The redeployment of the management team also obtained the approval of the advisory board, which includes external members and institutional partners, such as Investissement Québec and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

All 15 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: nine in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; and two in Ontario.

SOURCE La Maison Simons

For further information: La Maison Simons, Katrin Rumprecht, [email protected], +1 418 692 3630, poste 4749; NATIONAL, Alexandre Boucher, [email protected], +1 418 446 7783