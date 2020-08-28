The next monthly report on financial transactions will be published on September 25, 2020

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Since it came to power in October 2018, the government has displayed transparency in its initiatives and accountability. This is reflected, in particular, in the monthly report on financial transactions, in which the results are now presented on a fully consolidated basis, comparable to that used in the annual budget and the public accounts, and the results are accompanied by explanations. The government is also ensuring that it makes available an update of the estimate of the annual budgetary balance when it obtains new, relevant information during the year.

Monthly financial results have been delayed this year because of the exceptional effort the government has made to face the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, deferments have been granted for the payment of corporate tax instalments and for QST filings and payments. Moreover, in view of the significant resources deployed in the health sector, the determination and analysis of the results of organizations and healthcare institutions are unusually laborious. Consequently, the available data are incomplete and the government must adjust the monthly accountability calendar.

Accordingly, the next monthly report on financial transactions will be published on September 25 and will present the results for the first three months of 2020-2021, that is, April to June.

"The publication of a monthly report on financial transactions every month is a priority for our government. The current situation makes the production of an accurate report in August impossible. We are maintaining our commitment to offer Quebecers transparent government and that is why we will return to the usual calendar starting from September 25. This first monthly report will present the results from April to June."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

