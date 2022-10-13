The NEW Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Bucket can be filled with your choice of 31 Timbits ® for $9.99 , or it can be purchased without Timbits® for $3.99 . Canadians will love getting into the Halloween spirit by sharing the 31 Timbits ® with family and friends.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Halloween spirit has arrived at Tim Hortons with the NEW Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Bucket, now available for a limited time at participating Tims restaurants, while supplies last.

"Tim Hortons is thrilled to make Halloween extra spooktacular for our guests this year with our fun Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty.

The new Tim Hortons Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Bucket comes filled with 31 Timbits® and is the perfect bucket for collecting candy on Halloween (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We love that our Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets will become a new part of so many Trick-or-Treaters' traditions and I'm looking forward to seeing some adorable ghosts and ghouls with their bright orange Timbits® buckets this Halloween."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

