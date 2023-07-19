BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce our partnership with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

"All eligible members of the Association pour le développement et l'innovation en chimie au Québec (ADICQ) now have free access to all the consulting and information services, savings programs and advocacy services provided by the CFIB," explains Manon Larose, Chair of the Board of Directors of ADICQ.

With over 97,000 members, CFIB is Canada's largest small and medium enterprises advocacy organization. ADICQ members now have access to all the following services and benefits:

Get personalized, unlimited and free advice by contacting CFIB's business advisors, who will be able to assist with all business management questions; Access to a wide selection of CFIB template documents (letters, policies) to ensure compliance with human resources and regulatory requirements, with telephone assistance from CFIB Business Advisors; Participate in free expert-led webinars on essential business topics and receive CFIB newsletters to be kept informed; Access free VuBiz continuing education programs for management and employees; Take advantage of savings programs with service providers such as card payment processing, payroll processing, fire, accident and casualty insurance (including legal assistance), courier/shipping services, etc. ; Join over 97,000 CFIB members, whose influence is growing, and save thousands of dollars annually.

We're very excited to offer ADICQ members this new partnership with CFIB. If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-888-575-7605 or [email protected].

Watch your inbox for more information to come, including the welcome e-mail from CFIB, which will include your "CFIB member" number, allowing you to access all the services of your new membership through ADICQ!

