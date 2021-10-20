b nation powered by Spitche harnesses the power of influencer marketing to drive brand loyalty

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian influencer–marketing pioneer bicom is once again revolutionizing the world of communications and marketing with an exclusive collaboration with European tech startup, Spitche. bicom is launching b nation powered by Spitche, the first–ever platform that lets brands find and reward their active customers.

Built around "superfans", those who share a brand's values and actively engage with them on social media (whether they make a purchase or not), the platform allows consumers to collect points and get rewards. In this new marketing era, brands are encouraged to engage directly with influencers, forging an authentic relationship and creating a community of brand ambassadors.

"This new C2C (consumer to consumer) approach has the potential for exponential and multidirectional growth." says Vicky Boudreau, bicom co-founder and chair of the board. "It's a word-of-mouth 3.0 that can also act as a lever for employer brand action, enlisting employees to boost recruitment in the midst of an ongoing worker shortage."

A sizzling partnership

It was sheer magic when the founders of Spitche and bicom first met and started swapping stories through FrenchFounders, an international community of French–language business leaders. The Spitche tech solution was 3 years in the making and was exactly the next step bicom had been dreaming of for its b nation nano-influencer program. The idea of using CRM (customer relationship management) software for influencer marketing campaigns sets the stage for a new kind of influencer marketing on both sides of the Atlantic.

The influence of nanos

Everyone nowadays is talking about "key opinion consumers" (KOC), with bicom launching Canada's first nano-influencer community in 2018. Nano influencers—who are active on social media but don't necessarily aspire to achieve micro-influencer status—test products and experiences and share brand content on their personal platforms. This technological collaboration will synergize with a community of some 2,000 nano influencers whose engagement rate is 3 to 6 times higher and whose influence is 10 times that of the media, celebrities, and influencers.

About bicom

Founded in 2006, bicom is an innovative and entrepreneurial agency that serves all of Canada from its offices in Montreal and Toronto. The team offers a comprehensive slate of integrated communications services that includes media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, social media, and experiential marketing. Bicom is committed to effectively achieving their clients' visibility and strategic positioning objectives, daring to be bold, and exploring new pathways to reach new heights.

