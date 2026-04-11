THE NEW LOTTO MAX IS HERE

More prizes to be won and a jackpot of up to $90 million!

Tickets now on sale

TORONTO, April 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Get ready, Canada – your favourite big–dream lottery just got a major glow-up! The new LOTTO MAX has arrived – same way to play, but now with more chances to win, and a jaw–dropping jackpot that can soar up to $90 million.

For the Tuesday, April 14th draw, LOTTO MAX players could score a life–changing $25 million jackpot, with 25 new MAXPLUS prizes of $100,000 each!

Bigger Jackpots – Up to $90 million:

Because players love big jackpots, the LOTTO MAX jackpot cap is increasing from $80 million to $90 million - a record-setting amount for a Canadian lottery! Players will still have the chance to win MAXMILLIONS prizes when the jackpot reaches or exceeds $50 million.

New $100,000 MAXPLUS Prizes for Every Draw:

One of the most exciting enhancements is the introduction of the new $100,000 prizes at every draw, based on the jackpot amount. For example, when the jackpot is $10 million, 10 additional prizes of $100,000 will be drawn. At $20 million, there will be 20 additional $100,000 prizes – and so on, up to 90 additional $100,000 prizes when the jackpot hits $90 million.

Better Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize:

With these enhancements the overall odds of winning any LOTTO MAX prize are better than ever. The overall odds of winning any prize will improve from approximately 1 in 7 to 1 in 5.8, while the main Jackpot odds will change from approximately 1 in 33, 294,800 per play to 1 in 33,446,140 per play.

Each $6 play will now include four selections of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 52. That's one more selection than before.

To support these enhancements, the price of a LOTTO MAX play will change from $5 to $6. This small change helps us continue to deliver record-breaking jackpots, now up to $90 million, while adding new $100,000 prizes to every draw of the game that Canadian lottery players love. This is the first price increase in 17 years since the game's inception in 2009.

The new LOTTO MAX at a glance:

What's new Jackpot can now grow as high as $90 million

Up to 90 additional MAXPLUS prizes of $100,000

4 selections of 7 numbers for $6

Numbers range from 1 to 52

Improved overall odds of winning any prize (from approximately 1 in 7 to approximately 1 in 5.8) What remains the same: Same way to play

Two draws per week : Tuesday and Friday

MAXMILLIONS prizes offered when the jackpot reaches or exceeds $50 million

Secondary prizes still awarded for matching 3 to 6 + bonus numbers

More details on the LOTTO MAX enhancements can be found in the LOTTO MAX Game Conditions.

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)