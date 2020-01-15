The New LG gram Laptop Helps Canadians Keep Up While On the Go

The LG gram is available in three sizes: 17-inches, 15-inches and 14-inches with each weighing less than three pounds and offering extended battery life. The flagship model, the LG gram 17 offers an expansive 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display delivering detailed images with precise colours in a compact 15.6-inch body size. The larger 80Wh battery in both the LG gram 17 and 15 models enables users to enjoy up to 17 hours of use away from an outlet and the LG gram 15 model also offers the convenience of a touchscreen LCD.

"The LG gram is the ultimate solution for anyone looking for maximum productivity in a sleek and portable form factor," said Scott Thomas, Vice President Business Solutions, LG Electronics. "With the LG gram, Canadians no longer need to sacrifice a larger screen for portability and with its durable metal body it can go anywhere - to the office, school or while traveling."

At the heart of the new series is the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. Content creators will love having the speed and power to edit 4K video on-the-go and users will marvel at how smooth games can be with Iris Plus built-in.

The LG grams also come with Wi-Fi 6 ensuring enhanced wireless connectivity, better efficiency and lower battery consumption. They also feature a Mega Cooling System to keep the devices cool and running quietly under all usage scenarios.

The LG grams will be available online at costco.ca, bestbuy.ca, canadacomputers.com and Amazon.ca and in store at all Costco Canada locations and Canada Computers in early 2020.

LG gram 17 (17Z90N) LG gram 15 (15Z90N) LG gram 14 (14Z90N) Display Size 17-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Over sRGB 96 percent Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:9 16:9 Weight 1350kg (2.98lbs) 1120kg (2.47lbs) 999kg (2.2lbs) Size 380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm (14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches) 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm (14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches) 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm (12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh Average

2014 17hrs 17hrs 18.5hrs CPU 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor ﻿ 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor GPU Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Memory Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Up to 24GB (DDR4 3200MHz, 1 on board + 1 slot) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) Colour Dark Silver Dark Silver White, Dark Silver Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type-C), USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In HP/Mic Out (Combo) USP Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Touchscreen LCD Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

