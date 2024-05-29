MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - A new executive recruitment firm is enhancing the Quebec landscape. Humanis Montreal is entering the market with a strong national and international presence, solidifying its Canadian footprint with the announcement of its merger with Humanis Advisory. Led by founding partners Cynthia Labonté and Yanouk Poirier, this new Montreal player is already making its mark as an innovative firm focused on collaboration, diversity, and community engagement.

With its pan-Canadian network and the strong expertise of its leadership team, Humanis Montreal builds its foundation on two renowned heavyweights in the Quebec and Canadian recruitment sectors. Under the leadership of founding partners Cynthia Labonté and Yanouk Poirier, the firm is already attracting high-level clients and expects rapid organic growth with the addition of new partners and strategic acquisitions, particularly in Quebec City and Ottawa.

The firm aims to secure a prominent national position through its cutting-edge expertise in executive recruitment, as well as executive coaching, strategic consulting services, and leadership development. Humanis Montreal is also part of the renowned Penrhyn International network, a partnership that strengthens the firm's international ambitions.

Yanouk Poirier, co-managing partner of Humanis Montreal, shares his vision for the coming years: "We are putting everything in place to become the leading firm in Canada in our field within the next five years. We are also deeply involved with our Penrhyn International network, allowing us to meet the strategic needs of our clients on a global scale. We contribute to the growth of businesses not only in Quebec but across the country and beyond."

For Cynthia Labonté, co-managing partner, Humanis Montreal's success lies in its specialized approach tailored to clients' realities: "We are entrepreneurs who understand entrepreneurs, the business world, and leadership challenges. We stay at the forefront of our industry by offering innovative solutions and a diverse service portfolio that enables us to adapt to our constantly evolving industry. The values of diversity, excellence, and collaboration are at the heart of our approach. We build high-performing, inclusive leadership teams that demonstrate our commitment to creating a lasting impact across all economic sectors."

This approach makes the Humanis Montreal team a preferred business partner for its clients, fostering long-term relationships. The team will officially celebrate its launch with clients and partners in October 2024 at La Maison Rose in support of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the causes it supports.

About Humanis Montreal

Humanis Montreal LP is a firm specializing in executive recruitment, leadership consulting, and executive coaching, operating within a strong national network of high-caliber partners, with offices in Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto. Also involved with the Penrhyn International network, the firm meets the strategic needs of its clients on a global scale.

Its actions are guided by deep human values and a commitment to excellence, always in a spirit of openness, diversity, and collaboration. The firm donates 5% of its profits to local and national charitable organizations it supports.

Let's change the world, one leader at a time, with the collaboration of Humanis Montreal!

About Humanis Advisory

Humanis Advisory is an award-winning executive search and leadership consulting firm, with local offices and privileged business relationships in Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto. The firm collaborates with exceptional clients throughout North America, while seeking the best candidates and best practices in recruitment and leadership worldwide.

For more information, visit www.humanisadvisory.com and the Humanis Montreal LinkedIn page .

