OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Cybersecurity Consortium (NCC) is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada has appointed the NCC to lead the Government of Canada's new Cyber Security Innovation Network (CSIN). In a statement issued today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, stated that the NCC will receive up to $80 million over four years towards a potential total project well above $160 million, including significant cash and in-kind contributions from supporting organizations.

Led by the NCC, CSIN will be an innovative and highly collaborative national network that will enhance research and development, increase commercialization, and develop skilled cybersecurity talent across Canada. CSIN will fund high-impact projects in these domains, to be delivered by collaborations between universities and colleges, private sector firms of all sizes, and public sector and not-for-profit organizations, from all regions of Canada.

In applying to the Government of Canada to lead CSIN, NCC worked collaboratively with more than 140 researchers from 35 post-secondary institutions across Canada, 46 companies of all sizes, and 34 not-for-profit organizations, governments and governmental organizations. Working in close collaboration with all stakeholders, NCC will strive to build CSIN as a major national platform to advance Canadian leadership in cybersecurity, and to bring together many stakeholders in advancing this goal. CSIN will also prioritize the advancement of diversity in Canadian cybersecurity through its funded programs.

Quote

"We are thrilled that the Government of Canada has appointed the NCC to lead this important program. We believe that the new network will become a major force for the advancement of cybersecurity innovation in Canada. As a nation-wide network, CSIN is poised to meaningfully advance cybersecurity across all sectors and in all regions of Canada, opening a new chapter of collaborative innovation in Canadian cybersecurity. We are looking forward to working closely with stakeholders as we build this national network over the months ahead." The NCC Executive Group, in alphabetical order:

Dr. N. Asokan, Executive Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute, University of Waterloo

Dr. Ken Barker , Director, Institute for Security, Privacy and Information Assurance, University of Calgary

, Director, Institute for Security, Privacy and Information Assurance, Dr. Mourad Debbabi , Director, Security Research Centre, Concordia University

, Director, Security Research Centre, Concordia University Charles Finlay , Executive Director, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson University

, Executive Director, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson University Dr. Ali Ghorbani , Director, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, University of New Brunswick

About the National Cybersecurity Consortium

The National Cybersecurity Consortium ( https://ncc-cnc.ca/ ) is a federally incorporated not-for-profit organization established in 2020 by centres of expertise in cybersecurity at five Canadian universities (in alphabetical order): Concordia University, Ryerson University, University of Calgary, University of New Brunswick and University of Waterloo. The Consortium's mandate is to link Canada's cybersecurity and privacy training, innovation and commercialization capacities within a national consortium, to harness a network effect that will significantly advance innovation and talent development and increase cybersecurity-related economic activity in Canada. The Consortium is open to membership by universities and colleges; private sector firms of all sizes; and public sector organizations in all sectors.

SOURCE National Cybersecurity Consortium

For further information: For Media Inquiries, please email the National Cybersecurity Consortium at [email protected]