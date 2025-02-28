KAWAWACHIKAMACH, QC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Naskapi Nation was sadly informed of the recent caribou hunt by Naskapi hunters that unintentionally targeted the endangered forest-dwelling caribou of the Caniapiscau and Témiscamie herds. The Naskapi hunters acted with the understanding and genuine belief that they were hunting only individuals of the Leaf River Migratory Caribou Herd. Never did they have the intention to harm a vulnerable population or disrupt the delicate balance of our environment.

The Naskapi Nation acknowledges that the hunt took place in the Cree Area of Primary Interest and that prior authorization from the Crees should have been sought, in accordance with the treaty obligations and the current agreement between our two Nations.

For generations, the Naskapi were nomadic and followed caribou herds over northeastern Québec. As a result, our traditional territory, Nuchimiyuschiiy, overlaps with the traditional territory of several other Nations. It is our responsibility to maintain positive, harmonious and respectful relationships with them all.

The Naskapi deeply respect the land and wildlife that sustain us and are committed to preserving these resources for future generations. The Naskapi have voluntarily ceased hunting the George River Migratory Caribou Herd – usually located in the Naskapi Sector – for the first time in 2018 due to its plummeting numbers and the herd's precarious state. The traditional community hunt then shifted to the Leaf River Migratory Caribou Herd, whose population has been in higher numbers but is generally further away from our community. This situation has increased the complexity of accessing resources and continuing our traditional hunting in a sustainable way.

This recent incident highlights the importance of vigilance regarding stewardship practices, coordination and communication with our neighbouring Nations. To make sure it never happens again, the Naskapi Nation is committed to promptly adopting a comprehensive Naskapi law to be developed in consultation with our members, which will include existing and new enforceable procedures and protocols applicable to any future community hunt.

The Naskapi Nation remains deeply committed to strengthening our collective efforts to protect caribou populations, both migratory and forest-dwelling. Through initiatives such as the Ungava Peninsula Caribou Aboriginal Round Table, we will continue to collaborate with our neighboring Nations to develop and implement sustainable conservation strategies and uphold environmental stewardship, to ensure the long-term survival of caribou herds for future generations.

About the Naskapi Nation

The Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach ("NNK") is a First Nation located about 12 km northeast of the town of Schefferville, near the border between Quebec and Labrador. The Naskapis were a nomadic people who, for generations, followed the caribou herds from Hudson Bay in the west to the coast of Labrador in the east, and from the southern coast of Ungava Bay in the north to around Labrador City in the south. The NNK is a self-governing First Nation and a signatory to the Northeastern Quebec Agreement since 1978.

