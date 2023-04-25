QUEBEC, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Naskapi Development Corporation (NDC) is calling for the establishment of a negotiating table to obtain equitable and recurrent funding that meets the needs of the entire Naskapi Nation.

The funding currently provided to the NDC is insufficient and hinders Naskapi development projects. Following a meeting with the Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, on April 6, the President of the Naskapi Development Corporation, Andy-John Dominique, stated "We have proposed our collaboration on numerous occasions in order to jointly find funding solutions. Simply taking part in general consultation processes with specific bills, as proposed by the Minister, will not be enough to regularize our situation. We reiterate our determination to ensure the sustainability of our services, which are at the heart of our mission, and hope that the Quebec government will be a real partner. We have asked Minister Lafrenière to set up a negotiating table that would be responsible for reaching an acceptable agreement regarding financial support for the NDC and its members.

Considering the collaborative approach shown on several occasions over the years by the Government of Quebec to discuss the autonomy of the NDC, the organization reiterates its request to establish a formal process to negotiate an agreement for a new funding regime adapted to its reality. The Naskapi appreciate the government's openness to engage in a constructive and transparent discussion to adequately address the issues and needs of all Naskapi and their future generations.

The NDC wishes to proceed expeditiously with negotiations to put in place a process to secure adequate funding. The Naskapi Development Corporation ("NDC") currently operates and fulfills its obligations without receiving funding from Quebec, despite its legal responsibility to do so. "We are forced to assume financial responsibility for the numerous projects that the government is asking us to undertake. We have been patient and have acted in good faith and now want to work in partnership with this government," added Andy-John Dominique.

About the Naskapi Development Corporation

Founded in 1978, the Naskapi Development Corporation is a non-profit association created by the Province of Quebec under the Naskapi Development Corporation Act, pursuant to section 17 of the NEQA. Its objective is to fight against poverty and to see to the well-being and educational advancement of the Naskapi. To ensure better living conditions, to promote the development of the Naskapi community, to foster, promote, protect, and help preserve the Naskapi way of life, values and traditions. In addition to performing such other functions as are assigned to it by other legislation or by the Agreement.

