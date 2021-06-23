As the music industry begins to recover from COVID-19, the MVP Project provides emerging Canadian talent with critical funding, exposure and mentorship

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, RBC and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced 11 grant recipients for the sixth round of the MVP Project, a program that provides support to emerging Canadian musicians and filmmakers for music video creation and production. A joint initiative between RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize, to date the MVP Project has awarded 64 grants to emerging artists to support the creation of 31 music videos, with more to follow this year. Eligible emerging recording artists and filmmakers are encouraged to apply for Round 7, which will open on October 1, 2021 at MVPProject.ca.

While live music begins to return in parts of the world, the MVP Project recognizes how important it is to support Canada's creative community through the recovery and lingering impact of COVID-19. With the pandemic accelerating a digital music environment, supporting the creation of high-quality music videos is essential for recording artists and filmmakers to gain exposure, connect with audiences, and share their unique perspectives and experiences. MVP Project grants have not only helped provide emerging talent with the necessary resources to bring their creative vision to life, but have also helped contribute to their success. Recently, three MVP Project grant recipients were nominated for the 2021 JUNO Awards, including Toronto-based recording artist, TOBi, who received Rap Recording of the Year.

"As an emerging artist, securing dependable support is everything. The MVP Project has provided our team with the foundation to create the music video of my dreams using a level of professionalism that is industry standard," said British Columbia-based recording artist, and MVP Project Round 6 recipient, Phöenix Lazare. "Without this financial assistance, we wouldn't be in this position."

Recent MVP Project releases include the cinematic clip for Bad Child's "Rouge" by director Clara Milo, the expressive video for Nunavut-based musician Joey Nowyuk's "Pray (Tussiaq)" by director Aida Maigre-Touchet, and Ebhoni's "Xting" by director Christine Boachie, which has gone on to garner more than 350k views. In addition, Toronto-based rapper and Round 6 grant recipient Haviah Mighty recently released her MVP Project-funded music video for "Protest." Haviah also performed at the 2021 Juno Awards in a tribute to 30 years of Canadian hip-hop. MVP recipient projects from Adria Kain, Nate Husser, Joyia and more are expected to drop this summer.

"This incredible lineup of recipients showcases the abundance of diverse creative talent we continue to celebrate across Canada," said Matt McGlynn, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "RBC is strongly committed to empowering our country's young creatives to fulfil their dreams and we're proud to continue providing a powerful platform through the MVP Project that helps amplify new talent and diverse perspectives."

The MVP Project is committed to supporting the holistic growth of the Canadian music video production community, providing opportunities for both MVP Project grant recipients and applicants who don't receive funding. These applicants are offered access to learning tools focused on music video production on topics such as treatments, budgeting, and grant-writing tips, and are regularly invited to participate in virtual mentorship sessions.

"As we embark on our sixth round of funding for emerging Canadian musicians and filmmakers, one thing is abundantly clear: there is no shortage of talent in this country," said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "We continue to be inspired by the creative works that have come out of this difficult time, and look forward to seeing these 11 talented teams bring their ideas to life."

The recipients selected for Round 6 represent a diverse collection of musical genres and filmmaking styles, and were selected by a jury of industry professionals. Recipients include:

The MVP Project is part of RBC's ongoing commitment to supporting emerging creatives through the RBC Emerging Artists Project. Since 2015, over 25,000 alumni have been supported by the RBC Emerging Artists Project, with support from the RBC Foundation totaling over $9 million each year to hundreds of arts organizations across Canada.

For more information, visit www.mvpproject.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. We are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors. Our more than 4,000 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, we deliver professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partners, CBC and CTV; Principal Partner, Netflix; and its Lead Partners, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, and the Cogeco Fund.

For information on membership and programming visit academy.ca.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Emma McKay, RBC, [email protected], 437-488-2438; Natalie Grossi, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

