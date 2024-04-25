QUEBEC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec invite you to attend the official launching of the Riopelle Space construction site and participate in the blue carpet of the Bal national Outremer, the philanthropic event of the Fondation du Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec presented by Québecor under the honorary presidency of the company's President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Jean-Luc Murray, Director General of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ), and Julie-Anne Vien, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation du MNBAQ, invite you to the official launching of construction work on the future Riopelle Space, the largest construction site in the cultural sector in Québec, and the arrival of the dignitaries at the Bal national Outremer.

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City, Michael Audain, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation, representatives of the architectural firm fabg and CONCREA as well as several other key figures will be present.

Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Hall of the Central Pavilion

Parc des Champs-de-Bataille, Québec (Québec) G1R 5H3

[email protected]

The media must be accredited.

PLACE AND PROGRAM

Central Pavilion of the MNBAQ

4 p.m. – Welcome

4:05 p.m. – Speeches, unveiling of the mock-up, and official photographs

Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion at the MNBAQ

5:30 p.m. – Blue carpet of the Bal national Outremer of the Fondation du MNBAQ, arrival of the dignitaries

Interviews concerning the Riopelle Space are possible on site with:

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

Jean-Luc Murray, Director General, MNBAQ

Julie-Anne Vien, Chair of the Board of Directors, Fondation du MNBAQ

Michael Audain, Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation

