/R E P E A T -- INVITATION TO THE MEDIA - Niki de Saint Phalle - The 1980s and 1990s: Art Unleashed/ Français
News provided byMusée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Jun 10, 2025, 10:00 ET
Jun 10, 2025, 10:00 ET
Immerse yourself in the varied, inventive, committed universe of Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002), an outstanding 20th-century figure.
QUÉBEC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Discover the strength and resilience of this French-American artist who chose joy as a resistance strategy to contribute to social justice and environmental protection by producing an irresistible multiform body of work. Motivated by the desire to make the world a magical place again, the artist participated in the new realism movement and freely reinvented reality.
The effervescent, colourful exhibition covers the years 1980 and 1990 when Niki de Saint Phalle undertook the monumental Tarot Garden in Italy. This monograph assembles over 150 works comprising sculptures, paintings, drawings, engravings, books, and fine art objects.
Take advantage of this Canadian premiere, produced through a collaboration with Les Abattoirs, Musée – Frac Occitanie Toulouse and the generous participation of the Niki Charitable Art Foundation.
Savour the unsuspected power of art and joy.
Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10 a.m.
Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion
179, Grande Allée Ouest
Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1
RESERVE NOW
Linda Tremblay, Press Officer
[email protected]
418 262-4681
Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit with:
Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ
Anik DORION-COUPAL, Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ
Maude LÉVESQUE, Exhibition Curator, MNBAQ
Annabelle TÉNÈZE, Exhibition Curator, Director of the Louvre-Lens
Lucia PESAPANE, Independent Exhibition Curator
Maryline DUNAUD, Director, Administration and Finance, Les Abattoirs, Musée – Frac Occitanie Toulouse
Marcelo ZITELLI, Director, Niki Charitable Art Foundation, collaborator and a friend of Niki de Saint Phalle
SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec
Share this article