Immerse yourself in the varied, inventive, committed universe of Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002), an outstanding 20th-century figure.

QUÉBEC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Discover the strength and resilience of this French-American artist who chose joy as a resistance strategy to contribute to social justice and environmental protection by producing an irresistible multiform body of work. Motivated by the desire to make the world a magical place again, the artist participated in the new realism movement and freely reinvented reality.

The effervescent, colourful exhibition covers the years 1980 and 1990 when Niki de Saint Phalle undertook the monumental Tarot Garden in Italy. This monograph assembles over 150 works comprising sculptures, paintings, drawings, engravings, books, and fine art objects.

Take advantage of this Canadian premiere, produced through a collaboration with Les Abattoirs, Musée – Frac Occitanie Toulouse and the generous participation of the Niki Charitable Art Foundation.

Savour the unsuspected power of art and joy.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Grand Hall of the Pierre Lassonde Pavilion

179, Grande Allée Ouest

Québec (Québec) G1R 2H1

Linda Tremblay, Press Officer

[email protected]

418 262-4681

Interviews are possible at the conclusion of the press visit with:

Jean-Luc MURRAY, Director General, MNBAQ

Anik DORION-COUPAL, Director of Exhibitions and International Partnerships, MNBAQ

Maude LÉVESQUE, Exhibition Curator, MNBAQ

Annabelle TÉNÈZE, Exhibition Curator, Director of the Louvre-Lens

Lucia PESAPANE, Independent Exhibition Curator

Maryline DUNAUD, Director, Administration and Finance, Les Abattoirs, Musée – Frac Occitanie Toulouse

Marcelo ZITELLI, Director, Niki Charitable Art Foundation, collaborator and a friend of Niki de Saint Phalle

