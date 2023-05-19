The Multicultural Christian Community is expected to descend upon Nathan Phillips Square for a Celebration of Faith, Freedom and Arts

World-renowned, Reggae and Soul band, Christafari is the Headliner for this Free Festival in the heart of Toronto!

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Christian Music Festival is returning to Nathan Phillips Square for its eighth year on May 20, 2023, from 12 noon to 10:30 p.m. The festival will feature a packed lineup of multi-genre artists and musicians from across Canada to Celebrate Faith, Freedom and Cultural Diversity.

Saturday's celebration at the heart of Toronto will feature, delectable multi-cuisines, world-class live music, dances, live painting on the stage and mesmerizing performances.

Promo video for the Christian Music Festival 20th May, 2023

We expect people from all over Canada to join us for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

"Christian Music Festival is a platform for the Christian community to come together in the public square," said Molly Banerjei, Festival CEO. "We are proud to showcase our nation's incredible talent. Christians from all over the world who call Canada home will be able to express their faith without fear and apprehension."

The Christian Music Festival enjoys the support of the local government. It is pleased to welcome officials from different government levels to enjoy the music and connect with festival guests.

"Christian Music Festival promotes and encourages people to participate in their community, and connect with one another, which in turn makes our communities stronger," said Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor of Toronto.

The community is encouraged to register in advance and have a great time.

Invite family, friends and church groups to enjoy the music, dance, taste a variety of cuisines at the multicultural food festival and browse over thirty food and non-food booths.

"The festivities have been carefully crafted to appeal to every member of the family. There will be something for everyone." said the organizers.

The Christian Music Festival will host corporate prayer for those impacted by the Alberta wildfires. The public will be encouraged to donate through the Salvation Army of Canada.

Admission is free, made possible by festival presenters Jay and Molly Banerjei of Remax Realtron Realty Inc. and sponsored by the Canadian Bible Society and many more generous supporters.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 12 Noon to 10:30 pm ET

Address: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street W Toronto, ON M5H 2N1

Media passes are available upon request.

To schedule an interview, please connect with Molly Banerjei, Festival CEO,

+ at [email protected] or 647-979-3220.

For more information about the festival, visit christianmusicfestival.org.

About Christian Music Festival

Christian Music Festival is a not-for-profit organization that hosts events throughout the year. Its mission is to bring people together who love to praise and worship Jesus Christ of Nazareth on a common platform. They can express their faith and freedom, and enjoy diverse genres of music and arts, in an environment of community collaboration and celebration. For more information, visit christianmusicfestival.org.

SOURCE Christian Music Festival

For further information: Media contact: Molly Banerjei, Festival Co-Founder, [email protected], 647-979-3220