Toronto Declares December as Christian Heritage Month: Christians Jubilant to Celebrate Faith in Council Chambers Following Heated Debate

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - In a landmark decision on November 14th, 2024, Toronto's City Council officially declared December as Christian Heritage Month, sparking jubilation among the city's Christian community. This historic celebration will take place in the very council chambers where a heated debate on the topic unfolded, adding profound significance to the occasion and reflecting the depth of engagement surrounding this important decision.

Christian Heritage Month Molly Banerjei, CEO, Christian Music Festival (CNW Group/Christian Music Festival)

To commemorate this milestone, a celebratory event will be held on Thursday, November 21st, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, providing a space for Christians across the region to come together and honor their faith and heritage. The event is being organized by Christian Music Festival.

The celebratory event on November 21st promises to be a powerful expression of faith and freedom, uniting communities to honor the historic declaration of Christian Heritage Month.

The movement to declare December as Christian Heritage Month is being spearheaded by Molly Banerjei, a passionate advocate for the initiative, who has garnered support from a diverse coalition of volunteers, pastors, faith leaders, and community members from across Canada. This national grassroots movement has received backing from Canadians of various backgrounds, including First Nations, African, South American, Asian, Caribbean, and European communities.

"As a proud Christian Canadian, this moment fills me with hope and gratitude," said Molly Banerjei. "Christian Heritage Month is not just about celebrating faith but about honoring the values of love, service, and community that have strengthened our nation's fabric for generations."

With this declaration, Toronto joins over 30 municipalities across Canada, including Ottawa, Mississauga, Markham, Vaughan, and Durham Region, that have also recognized December as Christian Heritage Month. Many of these municipalities will be holding flag-raising ceremonies to mark the occasion, signifying the importance of this movement in the Canadian mosaic.

"This is not just a celebration of Christianity; it's about recognizing the contributions of Christian communities to every aspect of Canadian society," said Banerjei. "By celebrating Christian Heritage Month, we honor the diversity that makes Canada strong and the faith that has shaped this great nation."

Councillor Lilly Cheng added, "There's so much good and beauty in Christianity. So, I don't think it's something to be ashamed of to say I'm Christian. This is an important day for our city and the Canadian people."

As December approaches, churches across Toronto, Vaughan, Durham Region, and beyond are preparing events, services, and outreach activities to mark this historic occasion. The recognition of Christian Heritage Month in Toronto is seen as a major step toward greater inclusivity and acknowledgment of the values that unite Canadians across the country.

www.Christianheritagemonth.ca

