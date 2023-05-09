MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Carbon neutrality, territorial protection and improving the city-port interface: the Port of Montreal made a series of flagship commitments at the 2nd annual Montreal Climate Summit underway at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay on May 9 and 10, 2023. The announcement was made in a speech by Martin Imbleau, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority, at the opening of the event.

A few weeks after the launch of its Strategic Plan 2023-2027, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) provided an update on its key objectives for decarbonization, climate change adaptation and land protection. These objectives include :

Reducing the carbon footprint

Scopes 1, 2 and 3 absolute GHG emissions, for which the MPA is fully responsible, covering rail operations on its intermodal network, management of its buildings and vehicle fleet as well as its infrastructure works, will be reduced by 55% by 2030, leading to carbon neutrality by 2035.

Scope 3 absolute GHG emissions, for which the MPA is not fully responsible, covering those generated by logistics companies located on Port territory, will be reduced by 40% by 2040, leading to carbon neutrality by 2050.

To achieve these objectives, a range of measures will be implemented or scaled up. This involves adopting new energy practices by using Port territory as a lever for decarbonization. and includes shore power and the use of sustainable fuels, along with the reduction of emissions from trucks and port trains in collaboration with the MPA's partner companies.

"The Port of Montreal is at the forefront of decarbonization. Ramping up the fight against climate change and accelerating decarbonization are not only moral obligations, but also opportunities to innovate, invent new solutions and stand out," said Martin Imbleau.

Protecting territories managed by the Montreal Port Authority

In pursuit of greater protection of biodiversity, 30% of the territories under the management of the MPA will be protected as a national wildlife area. This is a direct reference to the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework concluded at the end of COP15 on biodiversity last December.

Featuring projects to improve the resilience of port infrastructure and the development of redundancies where necessary, climate change adaptation plan will be fully deployed. The 11 recommendations of the Task Force On Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) will also be applied.

Improving the city-port interface

To further improve the seamless integration of port activities into the urban fabric, $10 million will be invested over the next five years in city-port interface projects. Greening projects will also be rolled out, such as a commitment to plant 3,000 trees over five years as part of the Port of Montreal's renewed participation in the Montreal Urban Forest Leaders Committee.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

For further information: Source: Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected] 514 531-2410