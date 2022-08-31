All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day September 3 for $3.00 at participating movie theatres

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Coming to a theatre near you, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and The Cinema Foundation welcome moviegoers across Canada and the U.S. to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3.

National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies at a discounted admission of $3.00 (plus applicable taxes). The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America. Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinemas Guzzo, Cinemas Cine Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark, Magic Lantern Theatres and many local independent theatres across the provinces including, to date :

British Columbia

Caprice Twin Theatres

Dunbar Theatre

Hollywood 3 Pitt Meadows

Hollywood 3 Surrey

Hollywood Cinema Caprice

Hope Cinema Café

Kootenay Centre Cinemas

The Roxy Theatre

Tillicum Twin Theatres

Alberta

Alma 3

Cochrane Movie House

Fox Theatre

Grand Theatre

Hinton Movies

Leduc Cinemas

The Lux

Movie Mill

Okotoks Cinema

Rocky Mountain House

Wetaskiwin Cinemas

Manitoba

Boissevain Community Theatre

Countryfest Community

South Cariboo Theatre

Stardust Drive-In

Saskatchewan

Lyceum Theatre

May Cinemas 6

Ontario

Film.Ca Cinema

Hyland Cinemas

The Westdale

Quebec

Cinema Carnaval

Cinema Pine

Le Clap Loretteville

Le Clap Ste. Foy

New Brunswick

North Shore Cinema

Newfoundland

Classic Theatres

The list is growing so check with your local theatre!

"Movie-going is back and it is great to see our industry coming together and rallying behind National Cinema Day," said Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director, MTAC. "Nothing matches watching movies together with friends and family at a theatre. We are excited to join our colleagues in the US in thanking movie lovers across the country for their support and celebrating great movies and the thrill of the big screen experience."

"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said The Cinema Foundation President, Jackie Brenneman. "We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

More information on National Cinema Day is available on social media using the hashtag #NationalCinemaDay and by visiting your local movie theatre's website. Join millions of other moviegoers and head to a theatre near you.

ABOUT THE MOVIE THEATRE ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

Founded in 1980, The Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) is a trade organization representing the interests of exhibitors behind more than 3,000 movie screens nation-wide.

MTAC works collaboratively to share best practices and identify ways to preserve, and promote Canadian exhibitors. Within North America and globally, MTAC acts as the voice of Canada's exhibitor network, communicating their unique needs and challenges to industry stakeholders worldwide.

Members of MTAC rely on the association to stay abreast of the most current industry news and developments, as it acts as a liaison between governing bodies and provides strategic counsel on a wide range of issues.

In the face of diverse and ever-growing viewing and distribution offerings available to consumers today, MTAC endeavours to assist exhibitors in continually delivering unparalleled movie-going experiences to audiences, shining the spotlight on the excitement of 'going to the movies' and seeing films how they are meant to be seen – on the "Big Screen."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CINEMA FOUNDATION

The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit - is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

Since March 2022, The Cinema Foundation's mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. The Cinema Foundation builds on NATO's mission and relationships and expands NATO's impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole. We are the Foundation of a great industry. thecinemafoundation.org

SOURCE Movie Theatre Association of Canada

For further information: Nuria Bronfman, [email protected]