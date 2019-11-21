The Mouvement québécois de la qualité champions continuous improvement and innovation to drive the growth of Québec companies

The Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires attracts more than 3,000 participants

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mouvement québécois de la qualité this morning kicked off the Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires (www.salonmpa.com), organized in collaboration with the Government of Québec. More than 3,000 business leaders, experts and quality enthusiasts have gathered at the Palais des congrès de Montréal to participate in the largest event dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in Québec.

"The Mouvement québécois de la qualité is proud to act as a strategic partner to hundreds of organizations each year," said Johanne Maletto, President and CEO of the Mouvement québécois de la qualité. "Leaders can count on our team of experts to support them as part of their continuous improvement process. Thanks to the expertise we have acquired and developed over the past 25 years, we are able to help companies improve their overall performance, whether in terms of innovation, productivity, competitiveness, customer satisfaction or employee engagement."

The Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires (MPA Salon) offers a rich program, including a pavilion dedicated to the 4.0 shift, conferences, a leaders' forum, simulations for quality strategists, as well as training provided by experienced experts. Through its many activities, the MPA Salon promotes discussions on a variety of topics, such as workforce management and retention, cross-cutting skills development, change management, and the digital transition.

Many teams from OEMs and SMEs are also on hand to share with the many participants the lessons learned and success stories of continuous improvement projects carried out within their organizations.

Highlights of the program

Pavilion 4.0

The Mouvement québécois de la qualité, the regional director of Services Québec de l'Île-de-Montréal and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation have joined forces to present a pavilion highlighting the steps needed to carry out a 4.0 project, from strategic planning to human resources plan development, process optimization and a digital strategy. This is a unique opportunity for participants to meet with companies that have already taken the 4.0 shift.

High-calibre conferences

Patty Azzarello, international speaker, Founder of the Azzarello Group and author of RISE: 3 Practical Steps to Advancing Your Career, Standing Out as a Leader (and Liking Your Life), presents the main conference: Control Your Professional Destiny! Inspired by her journey that led to her becoming General Manager of Hewlett-Packard earlier in her career, Ms. Azzarello is now pleased to be sharing her experience with participants to enable them to fully achieve their ambitions while maintaining a balance in their personal lives.

Laurent Vorelli, President and Founder of Propulsion HR, specializes in the challenges and conditions for a successful remote collaboration. An expert in human resources, he explains, with supporting numbers and case studies, the opportunities and challenges of working remotely in all its forms. Mr. Vorelli also offers a method for establishing a framework favourable to remote collaboration.

Leaders' Forum

The Leaders' Forum features four inspiring business leaders: Karine Bibeau, Vice President of Sales at Logistik Unicorp; Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux-Devtek; Robert Godin, founder of Guitares Godin; and Daniel Pelletier, President and CEO of Artopex. These high-level executives are demonstrating at the forum how they have used technology to address the labour shortage.

Heroes Zone

Quality specialists are invited to participate in simulations to hone their strategist skills and discover tools to develop key skills such as Design Thinking as well as Kepner-Tregoe and Shark Tank methods.

About the Mouvement québécois de la qualité

The mission of the Mouvement is to support organizations to explore, implement and share best business practices so that they become ever more efficient in their sectors of activity.

The Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires is organized by the Mouvement québécois de la qualité and presented in collaboration with the Government of Québec. The Salon receives financial support from major partners: Canada Economic Development, Hydro-Québec, Alcoa, ArcelorMittal, Centre de recherche industrielle du Québec (CRIQ), Desjardins, Domtar, dormakaba, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec and Paccar of Canada.

For more information on the rich program of the Salon sur les meilleures pratiques d'affaires: www.salonmpa.com .

