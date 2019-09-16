The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones -- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11 available from Xplore Mobile on September 20

WINNIPEG, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Xplore Mobile today announced it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual camera iPhone 11. They will be available in Xplore Mobile stores starting on Friday, September 20, 2019. For complete pricing details, please visit xploremobile.ca.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.



The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more.



iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit xploremobile.ca. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Xplore Mobile

Xplore Mobile is the wireless service of Xplornet Communications Inc. that will provide voice, text and data services to Manitobans on a 4G LTE+ wireless network. Committed to being fair, simple and transparent, Xplore Mobile is designed with Manitobans at the core of everything it does. For more information about Xplore Mobile, please visit www.xploremobile.ca.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

