OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - A new award-wining exhibition at the Canada Science and Technology Museum invites visitors to challenge their preconceptions and discover the world's most misunderstood, limitless resource – poop!

Developed by the Musée de la civilisation de Québec, the exhibition welcomed huge success and rave reviews from visitors and critics alike, in Québec and beyond. Presented as its most daring exhibition, it evidently became one of its most popular, with its audacious, fun, and engaging approach to an important topic with global impacts.

This highly-anticipated exhibition will be at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa from May 10, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste is presented by Bonterra, manufactured Kruger Products.

Both serious and playful, it explores every facet of human waste through the lens of microbiology, anatomy, history, and culture, as well as art, engineering and the environment. The exhibition transports visitors of all ages on a journey that will entertain and amuse while sparking reflection on significant environmental and social issues we must collectively address in hopes of imagining a more sustainable future for our planet.

Through over 200 artifacts and archival material, compelling images, videos, immersive spaces, and interactives, visitors will have opportunities to better understand the impact of inequalities in communities across Canada and the world, and the changes they can adopt that can help with waste management.

"The exhibition tackles important social and environmental issues in a remarkably fun, informative, fun, and clever way. The management of sanitation and human biowaste are key issues of our time; more than half of the world's population does not have access to safe sanitation facilities, including safe drinking water. Offering a one-of-the-kind learning opportunity for all ages, we hope museum goers can leave inspired to take action in their own lives."

- Lisa Leblanc, Director General, Canada Science and Technology Museum

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection of artifacts, a research institute, and a digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mandate is to bring science literacy and inspiration to people in Canada of all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds.

About the Musée de la civilisation

The Musée de la civilisation is part of the Quebec and Canadian networks, as well as the international circuit of major museums. Its visitors are invited to discover the history and expression of Quebec culture, as well as that of other societies and ancient civilisations. Keeping windows on the world open is one of the institution's priority objectives. Doing so through dialogue between cultures, while focusing on the Quebec experience, is another key goal that the Musée de la civilisation has set itself over the past 35 years.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra®. The Bonterra line of products offers Canadian consumers sustainably focused household paper products made in Canada from responsibly sourced materials in plastic-free packaging and carbon-neutral manufacturing. A Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the past six years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,300 employees in Canada and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2023. The Company operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.com

