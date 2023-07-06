TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - MBRCC, today released its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan. Over the next three years, MBRCC members will continue to collaborate and promote greater regulatory effectiveness, efficiency and consistency to serve the public interest.

The 2023-2026 priorities consider important cross-jurisdictional issues, such as rising interest rates and inflation which have reduced mortgage affordability and increased reliance on alternative/private mortgages. MBRCC Chair, Antoinette Leung noted, "Our strategic priorities focus on enhancing consumer protection, professionalism and competence of mortgage brokers, and collaborating and coordinating between jurisdictions."

The MBRCC 2023-2026 Strategic Plan can be found on the MBRCC website.

About the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada

The MBRCC is comprised of regulators across Canada responsible for administering mortgage broker legislation and regulating the industry in their respective jurisdictions. The MBRCC provides Canada's mortgage broker regulators with a forum to work cooperatively, better share information and coordinate engagement of stakeholders to identify trends and develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

