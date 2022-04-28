The Moose Hide Campaign presents its 3 millionth moose hide pin to the Honourable Murray Sinclair
Apr 28, 2022, 15:40 ET
The presentation took place this morning at the University of Manitoba Indigenous Student Centre
WINNIPEG, MB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Moose Hide Campaign presented its three millionth moose hide pin to the Honourable Murray Sinclair, former member of the Canadian Senate and Indigenous lawyer who served as chairman of the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission. David Stevenson, CEO, Moose Hide Campaign and Sage Lacerte, National Ambassador, Moose Hide Campaign were in attendance to present this ceremonial moose hide pin. Dr. Catherine L. Cook, Vice President (Indigenous) provided opening remarks from the University followed by an honour song sung by Elder Carl Stone.
With 3 million pins now distributed, studies have shown that each pin generates five conversations about ending violence. Wearing a moose hide pin is a way for every Canadian to take measurable and concrete action on reconciliation while creating a country free of violence against women and children.
The presentation is in advance of Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 12. Over 300,000 people are registered for the virtual event, a day of gathering, ceremony, and education about gender-based violence and reconciliation. Anyone interested in joining can register directly to the Moose Hide Campaign at www.moosehidecampaign.ca/get-involved/moose-hide-campaign-day.
The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. It was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter from the Carrier First Nation. Eleven years ago, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence. Each moose hide pin sparks five conversations, helping to bring this critical issue into the light.
