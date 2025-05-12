The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led initiative to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children, particularly Indigenous women and children





BMO is supporting the Moose Hide Campaign for the second year, with a donation and multiple online and in-branch activations, including awareness through Moose Hide pins across Canada

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Moose Hide Campaign is pleased to welcome the support of BMO for the second year, through both a donation and multiple awareness activities to promote the Campaign Day, which takes place on May 15th. The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born Indigenous-led movement to end domestic and gender-based violence against women and children. It has grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from local communities, First Nations, governments, schools, colleges/universities, police forces and many other organizations – all committed to taking action to end this violence.

The campaign is grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing. A cornerstone of the Moose Hide Campaign is the wearing of the moose hide pin – a small square of moose hide, ethically sourced or donated, and hand-made by Indigenous women. Wearing the pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in one's life, and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with BMO, whose commitment to sharing the medicine—both within their organization and across the communities they serve—strengthens our collective efforts to end violence, foster safe and inclusive spaces, and promote healing through Indigenous values. Together, we are walking the path of reconciliation, cultural understanding, and healthy masculinity," said Raven Lacerte, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Moose Hide Campaign.

"As part of our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, we are honoured to partner again with the Moose Hide Campaign to help raise awareness about the importance of ending gender-based violence and standing by our commitment to human rights," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution, Head, BMO Enterprise Indigenous Strategy, and Co-Chair, BMO Indigenous Advisory Council. "Worn by thousands of BMO employees, the Moose Hide pins will be visible at BMO locations across the country."

BMO branch employees in Canada will be wearing their Moose Hide pins throughout the month of May to help bring awareness to the movement. In addition, information will be shared online at BMO.com and on branch digital screens.

About Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women, children and all those along the gender-continuum. It was created by Raven and Paul Lacerte, an Indigenous daughter and father from the Carrier First Nation. In 2011, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect those we love — and to help end gender-based violence in all its forms. Learn more at www.moosehidecampaign.ca.

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

SOURCE Moose Hide Campaign

