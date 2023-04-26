The ceremony celebrated the milestone of distributing four million moose hide pins to Canadians. Wearing a pin acts as a symbol of solidarity in standing up against violence towards women and children in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Moose Hide Campaign presented its four millionth moose hide pin to the Honourable Senator Michèle Audette, one of the commissioners responsible for conducting the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The gift of the four millionth moose hide pin reflects Senator Audette's lifelong commitment to the cause of supporting Indigenous women and her tireless work on Reconciliation between peoples.

With over four million pins distributed since 2011, the Moose Hide campaign has engaged Canadians from coast-to-coast in a collective movement to stand up against violence towards women and children. Studies have shown that each pin generates five conversations about ending gender-based violence. The four millionth pin symbolizes over 20 million impactful conversations. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in your life and speaks out against gender-based and domestic violence.

The ceremony took place at the Senate Building in Ottawa.

Raven Lacerte, co-founder of the Moose Hide Campaign, presented the pin to Senator Audette. Raven Lacerte and her father Paul Lacerte were inspired to start the Moose Hide Campaign on an annual moose-hunt twelve years ago. The hunt took place on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears in British Columbia, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing.

Since then, thousands of Canadians have participated in the Campaign every year and worn a moose hide pin as a symbol of solidarity in standing up against violence towards women and children in Canada.

The presentation of the four million pin comes in advance of Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 11. In 2022, over 400,000 Canadians took part in the Campaign Day by participating in the Walk to End Violence, fasting, ceremony and education about gender-based violence and reconciliation.

Anyone interested in joining can register directly to the Moose Hide Campaign at: https://moosehidecampaign.ca/campaignday/

About The Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children. It was created by Paul and Raven Lacerte, an Indigenous father and daughter from the Carrier First Nation. Twelve years ago, while on their annual moose-hunting trip, on their traditional territory along the Highway of Tears, where so many Indigenous women were murdered or went missing, they were inspired to launch this initiative. Wearing the moose hide pin signifies a commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children.

