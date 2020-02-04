The Montreal RV Show from March 5 to 8: The Ultimate Destination for Travellers

An RV trip for every budget

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This year's Montreal RV Show will be back in full force, sure to attract adventure seekers, nomads and road trippers alike. The Association des commerçants de véhicules récréatifs du Québec (ACVRQ) and sponsor Leclerc Assurances are thrilled to be gearing up for the event, now in its 33rd year. It will take place at Montreal's Palais des congrès from March 5 to 8, 2020.

More and more Quebeckers are hitting the road in search of adventure. Did you know that 3 out of every 20 Canadians are RV owners? There are so many vehicles to choose from: you can enjoy the comforts of home on the road with an RV or travel light with a small motor home. But you don't have to limit yourself to road trips—an RV can be a retirement project or even a lifestyle!

From motor homes to campers, the RV Show has everything you're looking for under one roof. You can also discover the latest innovations, essential accessories and hottest destinations. Need more convincing? Come hear one of the many speakers on-site. Whether you want to learn more about destinations, the RV lifestyle, maintenance and repair, or driving a motor home, the RV Show will feature over 30 free talks.

One transaction away from being an RV owner

The RV Show is one of the only trade shows where you can buy a vehicle on-site. If you want to see all the models available under one roof, look no further. Our vendors will be happy to show you the latest models. Buying an RV isn't as expensive as you think!

WHAT: The Montreal RV Show WHEN: March 5 to 8, 2020 WHERE: Palais des congrès de Montréal WHO: Josée Bédard, the president of the ACVRQ, is available for interviews The RV Show brings together over 120 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors. Discounts, on-site purchases and contests are also available!

The RV Show will also make a stop at the Centre de foires Expocité in Quebec City from March 26 to 29, 2020.

For more information on the RV Show, visit http://www.salonvr.com/en/montreal-rv-show.html

SOURCE Association des commerçants de véhicules récréatifs du Québec

For further information: Media contact: Véronique Blais, [email protected], 514-241-2686