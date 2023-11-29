MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark its 10th anniversary, the Montreal Impact Foundation launched on Wednesday the second phase of its multisport mini-field project, which will include the construction of 10 new mini-fields.

The foundation is officially calling on community and charitable organizations, as well as cities and municipalities across Quebec, to submit their applications by completing the form below before January 31, 2024.

Link to form: https://rb.gy/7617co

Two sites will be built each year for the next five years. These acrylic-coated asphalt or concrete structures will be encircled by a modular galvanized steel structure.

"The project is part of a vision driven by the values of accessibility, hospitality, and a desire to collaborate with partners who are firmly rooted in their communities and who, like us, care about the well-being of children and want to get them moving," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Montreal Impact Foundation. "This forward-looking initiative is a tool for positive change in the lives of young people."

A selection committee will determine the successful candidates for the first two projects in 2024. Construction will begin in spring 2024 and be completed by next summer.

In the first phase of the project, the Montreal Impact Foundation inaugurated five artificial multisport mini-fields in different regions of Quebec including: Parc Champdoré in Saint-Michel (2018), Parc Joe-Beef in Pointe-Saint-Charles (2019), Parc Paul-André-Potvin in Shawinigan (2021), Parc du Moulin in Laval (2022), and most recently at Ski La Tuque in La Tuque (2024).

