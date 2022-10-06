MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - While acknowledging that it agrees with the conclusions of the CNESST investigation report on the circumstances leading to the tragic death of firefighter Pierre Lacroix, during a rescue operation of two boaters, in October 2021, the union agrees with the conclusions, except that the Montreal Firefighters Association deplores the fact that the same report did not produce any FIRM RECOMMENDATIONS ON THE CORRECTIONS TO BE MADE!

"NOTHING IS LIKELY TO CHANGE IN TERMS OF SAFETY OF OUR MEMBERS IN THE SHORT TERM" said Richard Lafortune, Vice-President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, reminding that for the MFA, the safety and protection of firefighters' lives are non-negotiable! Mr. Lafortune added that, in the distant past as well as in the recent past, the firefighters' union had called loudly and repeatedly for the removal of these Hammerhead boats: even in the hours following the tragic death of firefighter Lacroix.

"We are demanding immediate corrective action," said on the other hand President Chris Ross. Ross and Lafortune said the report must lead to major changes in the policy and process for the use of water rescue craft so that rescuers and other heroes of the trade do not become victims.

In this particular regard, Mr. Lafortune and Mr. Ross concluded by expressing the hope that the report of the coroner designate, at the conclusion of his investigation, will make recommendations with a duty to produce results.

