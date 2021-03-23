MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The FinTech Station, a Finance Montréal initiative, and Highline Beta are teaming up to launch the Station FinTech Montréal Accelerator, a pan-Canadian startup acceleration program based in Montréal.

Designed to meet the specific challenges facing companies in the financial industry, the program is focused on solving the needs of financial institutions through partnerships with startups. By capitalizing on the recognized strengths of the booming Quebec FinTech ecosystem, the Station FinTech Montréal Accelerator will create opportunities for collaboration between FinTech startups and large companies in the financial industry to stimulate FinTech innovation in Quebec and across Canada.

"Through this initiative, Finance Montréal aims to foster synergy between its members and startups and continues to work to promote and accelerate innovative projects," explains Jacques Deforges, Chief Executive Officer of Finance Montréal. "Finance Montréal is proud to launch this unique initiative to stimulate development alongside Highline Beta."

"We are very happy to join forces with Finance Montréal and to deploy our corporate accelerator & investment model to boost the ecosystem by promoting the development of FinTech startups as well as relationships and collaborations with companies in connection with their needs," says Marcus Daniels, Founding Partner and CEO of Highline Beta.

The Station FinTech Montréal Accelerator is the first of its kind to adopt a thematic cohort approach, with an initial focus on payments innovation. The program and benefits provided to startups will be tailored to their specific needs to allow them to meet their business development goals. The first cohort will kick off in June 2021, and wrap up in October 2021 at Finance Montréal's Canada FinTech Forum. Applications for the first cohort are open until May 23, 2021.

About Highline Beta

Highline Beta is a hybrid corporate venture studio and venture capital firm with a focus on helping Fortune 1000 companies grow beyond their core. Its pilot program accelerator model focuses on creating meaningful partnerships, strategic collaborations and pilot projects between startups and large companies. Highline Beta works with corporate partners and startups to solve real problems in-market through its accelerator programs, innovation services and investment model. Learn more: https://highlinebeta.com/.

About the Montréal FinTech Station

Working alongside the major players in Quebec's financial sector, the Montréal FinTech Station is a Finance Montréal initiative. Its mission is to provide new fintech companies with a synergistic turnkey environment that promotes their development. The Station aims to showcase the energy and talent of young local entrepreneurs and attract promising companies to Quebec that are eager to take advantage of an environment conducive to innovation acceleration. To learn more about the Montreal FinTech Station: https://www.stationfintech.com/en/

About Finance Montréal

Created in 2010, Finance Montréal, Quebec's financial cluster, plays a leading role in developing and promoting Quebec's financial services industry and its global position as a world-class financial hub that is growing, competitive, attractive and innovative. With its International Financial Center (IFC) team, Finance Montréal works to attract international financial companies to Montréal. The organization's other areas of focus include fintech and innovation, sustainable finance and talent development. A hub for the financial community, Finance Montréal focuses its strengths on these areas, reflecting the community built around the Montréal FinTech Station, which it runs. To learn more about Finance Montréal, visit www.finance-montreal.com.

