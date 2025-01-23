MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation announces that it will henceforth continue the mission of the Fondation les petits trésors, committed for more than 40 years to children and adolescents living with a diagnosis of mental health or autism.

The integration of the activities of the Fondation les petits trésors with those of the Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation will make it possible to continue to solicit donations to finance research, teaching and development projects in mental health for children and adolescents. The only difference for donors, partners and friends of the Fondation les petits trésors: everything will be done within the Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation and through the Les petits trésors Child Psychiatry fund which has been created.

Implementation of a special fund

The amounts raised, as of today, will be kept in a specific fund, called le Fonds de pédopsychiatrie les petits trésors. "Even if the Fondation les petits trésors ceases its activities, it becomes important that its mission is not abandoned. "By taking up the torch, our Foundation will continue to contribute to the improvement of physical healthcare services offered at Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital, as well as adult and adolescent mental health services provided at the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital, but will also support children's mental health, particularly in the field of child psychiatry," states the President and CEO of the Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation, Mr. Paul Bergeron.

"Taking up the torch of the Fondation les petits trésors is not just an administrative decision, but above all, a decision of the heart. Over the years, the Fondation les petits trésors has been able to rely on the unwavering support of individuals, public figures, athletes and large companies to help approximately 350,000 young Quebecers and their families who face mental health challenges or autism on a daily basis. A big thank you to all those who have put forward this mission, including the ambassador and chair of the board of directors of the Fondation les petits trésors, Mrs. Chantal Lacroix," added Mr. Bergeron.

For any information regarding the Fonds de pédopsychiatrie les petits trésors, you can now contact the following number: 514-338-2303. To continue supporting the cause or for more information, we invite you to follow this hyperlink: https://fondationhscm.org/fhscm-1/campaign-in-details/fonds-de-pedopsychiatrie-les-petits-tresors-134.

About the Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation

Since its creation in 1976, the Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital Foundation has donated nearly 100 million dollars to Montreal Sacré-Coeur Hospital and the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital, including nearly 30 million dollars for research and education. The financial support provided by the Foundation helps purchase state-of-the-art equipment, fund projects that quickly improve patient care, support the training of future doctors and healthcare professionals, and contribute to research aimed at concretely improving physical and mental healthcare services at Sacré-Cœur, Albert-Prévost, and Rivière-des-Prairies hospitals.

