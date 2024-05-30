THE MICHELOB ULTRA CRESCENT STREET GRAND PRIX FESTIVAL RETURNS FOR FOUR THRILLING DAYS IN 2024

MONTREAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Excitement is revving up as Michelob ULTRA has joined the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival as its prestigious Title sponsor for 2024. The Michelob ULTRA Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival gears up for its return, promising four days of thrilling entertainment and unparalleled activations. From Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9, Crescent Street will become the epicenter of celebration for racing enthusiasts. Presented by Mansfield Condos, the 23rd edition of the festival is excited to welcome 600,000 attendees, promising high-octane fun and top-tier live entertainment and activities. This year, 888casino.net also joins as a presenting sponsor, unveiling a 'made to play' never-before-seen experience, adding a new and unique element to the festival.

Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in Canada, could not be more excited about coming on as Title Sponsor. This year Michelob ULTRA will be enhancing the off-track offering for 18+ racing fans with premium experiences.

Jack Daniel's Takes Center Stage: Jack Daniel's is back at the ultimate four-day party as Montreal's Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival gets ready for 2024. Make it Count and be sure to check out all the live performances over the weekend at the Jack Daniel's Stage and swing by Jack's Garage!

The Pit Stop Challenge is back by popular demand, allowing attendees to test their tire-changing skills on a real racing vehicle. Don't miss the excitement on June 6th as celebrities take part, including last year's participants such as NHL stars Max Comtois and Julian Gauthier, MLS legend Patrice Bernier, actors Joey Scarpellino and Patrick Abellard, and Montreal Alouettes players (Grey Cup champions). It's an exhilarating spectacle you won't want to miss!

As a sponsor of this year's festival, WestJet Vacations Québec is committed to enhancing the vacation experience for Québec travellers. The vacation provider, part of Sunwing Vacations Group which is home to North America's largest vacation brands, provides incredible value on all-inclusive travel packages, ensuring every aspect of the journey—from booking to returning home—is smooth and enjoyable. WestJet Vacations Québec specializes in great travel deals on all-inclusive vacation packages to hundreds of resorts in top destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, all accessible through convenient flight service from three airports across Québec: Montreal, Québec City and Saguenay-Bagotville.

This year's festival is filled with engaging activations that provide fun for car enthusiasts, families and adults alike. Thanks to Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, attendees will get up close and personal with exclusive vehicles. This is a perfect opportunity for car enthusiasts to experience the latest and greatest in automotive innovation. As the official vodka sponsor, Pur Sang, co-owned by the legendary Canadian actor and three-time former UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre, is hosting a new activation and is excited for all visitors to discover why Pur Sang is Canada's newest and most innovative spirit, boasting over 50 international awards and counting.

Sunwing x Grand Bahama join this year's festival as an official sponsor. With some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, eco adventures in Lucayan National Park and underwater worlds and ancient shipwrecks, Quebec residents can discover Freeport, Grand Bahama this summer when booking with Sunwing Vacations - their go-to vacation partner. With weekly flights from Montreal to Freeport on Saturdays starting May 4, 2024, Quebecois can take advantage of the ease and convenience of a Sunwing all inclusive vacation package and spend their Construction Holidays down south.

For those who love a good challenge, Undaunted Games is presenting their title Forest Hills, an asymmetrical horror game that will be releasing worldwide on June 25th. This year, we are excited to welcome Valvoline™ Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, as a new partner. Discover the best-in-class services that Valvoline has to offer to every festival-goer who loves their car.

With support from United Rentals, the festival is equipped to offer an even more dynamic and engaging environment. Their top-of-the-line equipment ensures that all events and activities run smoothly, enhancing the overall festival experience.

Whether you're a die-hard racing fan, a music lover, or just in for some good old-fashioned fun, the Michelob ULTRA Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival is the place to be. Get ready to rev up your engines, Montreal—this is one festival you won't want to miss!

Stay tuned for more announcements on our partners and full programming details. For more information about the Michelob ULTRA Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival and the full list of 2024 programming, please visit CrescentGrandPrix.com.

