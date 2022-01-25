OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The National Black Canadians Summit is organized by the Michaëlle Jean Foundation under the auspices of the International Decade (2015-2024) for People of African Descent: recognition, justice, and development. It is a major mobilization event, bringing together Black Canadians from all ages, sectors, and walks of life to share their experiences, raise awareness, and spark an inclusive national dialogue.

"From the first Summit in the Toronto public library in 2017 to our 2019 event in Ottawa in the presence of, our federal parliamentarians and lawmakers, through our series of virtual events in 2021 efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Black Canadians Summit has been, an essential and vigorous platform for reflection and co-creation. For the eradication of systemic racial discrimination, anti-Black racism, and its devastating impact on people, communities, and society as a whole, has to matter to all and be a shared responsibility. The Summit strategically involves the participation of many stakeholders, from financial and academic institutions, civil society organizations, decision-makers from the public and the private sectors, and hundreds of youth delegates, addressing the issues, the challenges, actions, and solutions towards full equity and justice for all."

- The Right Honorable Michaëlle Jean, 27th Governor General of Canada

"Through our virtual summit series that took place throughout 2021-2022, we have already had many enlightening and courageous conversations representing the cultural and eclectic differences in Canada. Although there are beautiful differences amongst Black Canadians, the thematic thread that ties the Black community and our country together is the persistent will to enact change in the face of injustice."

- DeRico Symonds, National Black Canadians Summit Co-Chair and Senior Executive Advisor to the deputy minister in the Office of Equity & Anti-Racism Initiatives of Nova Scotia.

"This year, the National Black Canadians Summit will be a homecoming, for this year will we return to the birthplace of Black presence and Black history in Canada, Nova Scotia. This third Summit will once again bring us together to engage in difficult but courageous conversations faced by all African Canadians starting with our historical roots to the present day. I encourage all who can attend to bring their voice to the conversation so we can continue to work collectively and create space for all People of African Descent to thrive.

We will see you in Halifax!"

- Vanessa Fells, Director of Operations, African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition

From July 29 to 31, on the eve of Emancipation Day, communities in Canada will converge in Halifax for this third edition of the Summit. With an anticipated 1,200 participants, this is one of the largest gatherings of its kind for Black Canadians. During this Summit, many participants will contribute to pen the "Halifax Declaration" a powerful statement of Canada's commitments and actions to eliminate systemic racial discrimination.

The Canadian experience matters. The Summit represents an outstanding leadership of the African Canadian communities where the voices of Black Canadians will be heard. Action will be taken.

Join the Summit to have your voice heard – July 29 – 31, 2022

Tickets are available on https://www.blackcanadiansummit.ca/.

Founded in 2011, the Fondation Michaëlle Jean Foundation (FMJF) is a national charitable organization that uses its unique arts for collective impact model to enable underserved youth to use creativity to change their lives and revitalize their communities. To that end, we work with cultural organizations, the business sector, local organizations, government, and other sectors of society to make a lasting difference in the lives of people across the country. Through our programs, thousands of young people have been empowered to use the arts to build new solutions to pressing issues affecting them. These young leaders are proving that the arts can change lives and give hope to communities hit by such challenges as violent extremism, the disproportionate incarceration of minority youth, delinquency, violence, and suicide.

In her capacity as Former Governor-General, the Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean and her husband, philosopher, documentary filmmaker and writer Jean-Daniel Lafond have advanced the Foundation's mandate, connecting with tens of thousands of young people across Canada through a national and global perspective.

More on the United Nations International Decade (2015-2024) for People of African Descent: https://www.un.org/en/observances/decade-people-african-descent

