OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) and Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) are collaborating on a nationwide demonstration project to advance treatment, strengthen care delivery, and improve outcomes for those living with schizophrenia. Over 18 months, participating health-care sites will receive customized resources and support to expand the implementation of Ontario Health's (OH) Schizophrenia Quality Standards (Standards).

The MHCC and Ontario Shores are pleased to welcome the following demonstration sites to the project:

Adult Forensic Mental Health Services - Manitoba

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor -Essex County, Ontario

-Essex County, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services - Newfoundland and Labrador

and Labrador Health Services - and Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health Facility - British Columbia

These sites will receive tools, education, and training to implement the Standards based on specific regional, cultural, and organizational needs.

The Standards were developed by Ontario Health and informed by guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Adapted to the Canadian context and local conditions, the Standards include a series of 11 statements for Schizophrenia Care for Adults in Hospitals and 15 statements for Schizophrenia Care in the Community for Adults.

Quotes

"This project provides an opportunity to ensure equitable access to the highest standards of care for people living with schizophrenia in Canada. The Mental Health Commission of Canada is pleased to work with our partners on this milestone. The co-creation of a national toolkit to expand these Quality Standards across the country will reduce the variability in care for people living with schizophrenia."

Michel Rodrigue, President and CEO

Mental Health Commission of Canada

"Ontario Shores is delighted to share our expertise in Quality Standard implementation with four new partners from across the country and to partner with the Mental Health Commission of Canada to do so. This project will ensure that people receiving treatment for schizophrenia at our partner sites will receive the highest quality care possible. Together with the MHCC, we aim to accelerate the delivery of the most strongly evidence-based care and to elevate measurement-based care to improve patient outcomes."

Karim Mamdani, President and CEO

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences

About MHCC

The MHCC leads the development and dissemination of innovative programs and tools to support the mental health and wellness of Canadians. Through its unique mandate from the Government of Canada, the MHCC supports federal, provincial, and territorial governments as well as organizations in the implementation of sound public policy. The MHCC's current mandate aims to deliver on priority areas identified in the Mental Health Strategy for Canada in alignment with the delivery of its strategic plan .

About Ontario Shores

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration, and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education, and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

